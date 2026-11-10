Rapidsheetfab And Partsmake Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Custom Manufacturing Solutions For Global Customers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Rapidsheetfab and PartsMake Announce Strategic Partnership"Rapidsheetfab and PartsMake announce a strategic partnership, combining sheet metal fabrication and multi-process manufacturing to deliver comprehensive custom manufacturing solutions for global customers.

DONGGUAN & SHENZHEN, CHINA - November 9, 2026 - Rapidsheetfab (rapidsheetfab) and PartsMake () are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening their manufacturing capabilities and providing more comprehensive custom manufacturing solutions to customers worldwide.

By bringing together their complementary expertise, the two companies aim to create greater value for global OEMs, engineering teams, product developers, and procurement professionals seeking reliable manufacturing partners in China.

Combining Specialized Expertise for Greater Manufacturing Value

Rapidsheetfab specializes in custom sheet metal fabrication, offering integrated manufacturing processes including fiber laser cutting, CNC punching, precision bending, welding, hardware insertion, surface preparation, and assembly.

With its manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China, Rapidsheetfab supports customers throughout the product development cycle, from one-piece prototypes and new product introduction (NPI) to low-volume manufacturing and repeat production. Its engineering-focused approach and ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system help ensure consistent production quality and responsive project support.

PartsMake, meanwhile, provides comprehensive custom manufacturing services covering CNC machining, injection molding, sheet metal fabrication, 3D printing, precision grinding, EDM machining, surface finishing, and inspection.

With a multi-process manufacturing approach, PartsMake helps customers coordinate different production requirements, simplify supplier management, and move projects from initial concepts and prototypes to mass production.

Through this partnership, Rapidsheetfab and PartsMake bring together specialized sheet metal manufacturing expertise and a broader range of manufacturing processes, creating opportunities to support more complex and diverse customer requirements.

A More Comprehensive Manufacturing Experience

In today's competitive manufacturing environment, businesses increasingly need manufacturing partners who can provide more than individual processing services. They need engineering support, production flexibility, quality assurance, and efficient coordination across different manufacturing processes.

The partnership between Rapidsheetfab and PartsMake is designed to address these needs by leveraging their respective strengths.

Key areas of potential value include:



Expanded Manufacturing Capabilities: Access to complementary manufacturing processes, including precision sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, injection molding, and additive manufacturing.

Integrated Project Support: Better coordination of multi-process manufacturing requirements, from design evaluation and prototyping to production.

Engineering-Driven Solutions: Technical support and manufacturing process evaluation to help customers identify potential design and production challenges earlier.

Flexible Production Options: Support for different project stages, from initial prototypes and small batches to repeat and larger-scale production. Quality-Focused Manufacturing: Emphasis on dimensional inspection, process control, and project-specific quality documentation.

By combining their expertise, the two companies aim to help customers reduce manufacturing complexity and find more suitable production solutions for their projects.

Supporting Global OEMs Across Multiple Industries

Both companies serve customers with demanding engineering and manufacturing requirements across a range of industries.

Their combined areas of expertise are particularly relevant to industrial automation, robotics, electronics, telecommunications, AI hardware, semiconductor equipment, automotive, electric vehicles, energy systems, and industrial machinery.

Whether customers need precision-machined components, custom metal enclosures, structural frames, plastic injection-molded parts, or complex multi-process assemblies, the partnership creates a broader manufacturing resource to help address diverse project requirements.

Looking Ahead: Building a Stronger Manufacturing Partnership

The collaboration between Rapidsheetfab and PartsMake represents a shared commitment to manufacturing excellence, engineering responsiveness, and customer-focused service.

As global supply chains continue to evolve and product requirements become increasingly sophisticated, both companies recognize the importance of collaboration, manufacturing flexibility, and reliable execution.

Moving forward, Rapidsheetfab and PartsMake will seek to strengthen their cooperation, explore further opportunities for manufacturing integration, and deliver greater value to customers in international markets.