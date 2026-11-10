Ukraine To Receive USD 400M Worth Of Weapons Soon, Pentagon Confirms Sienik

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires in the United States Denys Sienik said this in an interview with ICTV, Ukrinform reports.

One of Kyiv's main priorities remains accelerating deliveries of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

"Today, we received positive news from the Pentagon regarding the $400 million allocated under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) for this fiscal year. We are now waiting for more detailed information from the Pentagon, but the positive news is that, hopefully, we will see additional deliveries for Ukraine's Defense Forces in the near future," Sienik said.

According to him, the U.S. side confirmed that specific deliveries would be forthcoming, although the details still need to be coordinated with Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

The diplomat noted that Kyiv is also counting on new military aid packages under the PURL program. At the same time, the issue of Patriot missile deliveries remains particularly pressing, as the quantities currently being supplied fall short of Ukraine's expectations.

"The Pentagon continues to cite a shortage of missiles, both for the United States itself and for other allies. They fully understand Ukraine's priorities, and we continue to emphasize this," the diplomat said.

He added that members of Congress and senators from both parties are raising the issue of deliveries. The Ukrainian side also intends to discuss it with the U.S. Department of State.

"When the resources and funding are already available, a logical question arises: why are we waiting so long to receive these interceptors?" Sienik stressed.

He emphasized that the speed and order of U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine depend on decisions made by the U.S. administration. This applies both to assistance under the PURL program and to bilateral deliveries under previously signed contracts within the USAI framework.

Among Ukraine's other critical needs, he listed missiles for F-16 fighter jets, maintenance services and spare parts for these aircraft, as well as missiles for NASAMS and Hawk air defense systems.

Sienik noted that Ukraine is preparing for the next meeting in the Ramstein format, scheduled for November 17. According to him, the Ukrainian side is actively working on this issue through its embassy and defense ministry.

He also noted that members of Congress and senators from both parties are taking an interest in Ukraine's needs and working on legislative initiatives and documents in support of the country.

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Earlier, the U.S. Department of Defense announced $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine one day before the end of the fiscal year.

However, the administration of President Donald Trump informed Congress that it would not use the entire $400 million in assistance. The funds will be disbursed in installments through 2029.

Photo: AA