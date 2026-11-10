Zelensky: Ukrainian Culture Powerful Voice That Resonates Around The World

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a meeting with representatives of the cultural community on the occasion of Culture Workers and Folk Artists Day, according to the Office of the President of Ukrain, Ukrinform reports.

"We are all united by the understanding that culture and art are very much needed and important. They are a voice. Where Ukraine is not heard, where not everyone understands us, it is the voice of art, culture, painting, and cinema – everything that inspires all of us within Ukraine and is heard abroad today – that has a significant impact," the President emphasized.

He thanked Ukrainian artists for spreading the truth about events in Ukraine around the world, as well as for helping to keep up the spirit of Ukrainians – both military personnel and civilians – at home.

The protection of cultural heritage was also discussed separately. Zelensky noted that Ukrainian troops are doing everything they can to protect these sites. At the same time, Ukraine is making every effort to restore those that are unfortunately damaged by Russian attacks.

The President also presented state awards to Ukrainian cultural figures and artists.

The recipients included Dasha Astafieva, singer Taras Topolia, musician Oleh Repetskyi, writer Lyubko Deresh, actor Andrii Isaienko, public figure Yaroslava Gres, designer Valeriia Guzema, and others.

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As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund plans to raise €15 million by the end of next year.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine