Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

French Unions Call For 'Major' Strike On November 17


Date: 2026-11-10 12:07:11

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The French union group General Confederation of Labour (CGT) called on Monday for "another major day" of strikes and protests on November 17.

"As long as wages don't increase, as long as we don't get a response to our demands, the mobilization will continue," CGT General Secretary Sophie Binet (pictured right) said after a meeting with government officials.

Binet criticized the government's measures aimed at appeasing the protesters, including a minimum wage increase of 1.6%. She argued that the rise amounts to €23, only €5 more than the automatic increase scheduled for January 1. The CGT demanded a 10% rise and slammed the measure as "crumbs."

MENAFN10112026000195011045ID1111937579


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search