French Unions Call For 'Major' Strike On November 17
The French union group General Confederation of Labour (CGT) called on Monday for "another major day" of strikes and protests on November 17.
"As long as wages don't increase, as long as we don't get a response to our demands, the mobilization will continue," CGT General Secretary Sophie Binet (pictured right) said after a meeting with government officials.
Binet criticized the government's measures aimed at appeasing the protesters, including a minimum wage increase of 1.6%. She argued that the rise amounts to €23, only €5 more than the automatic increase scheduled for January 1. The CGT demanded a 10% rise and slammed the measure as "crumbs."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment