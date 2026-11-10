Catherine Ordway

Visiting Scholar, School of Business, CBR, UNSW

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Catherine is an international expert in the field of integrity in sport and has specialised in anti-doping policy for more than twenty years. Catherine has published on sports integrity, governance and gender equality issues and is a sought-after media commentator and conference presenter. Catherine was awarded her PhD by Publication at the University of Canberra on anti-corruption strategies in sport in 2019.

Catherine received the 2025 Spirit of Cricket Award, for the evacuation of the Afghan Women's Cricket team in 2021-22 from the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Lords in London, UK, and the Australian Lawyers Alliance ALA (ACT) inaugural Civil Justice Award in Canberra in 2025.

Catherine is an Adjunct Scholar at The University of New South Wales (UNSW), School of Business, Canberra, Auckland University of Technology (AUT), AUT Sports Performance Research Institute New Zealand (SPRINZ), University of Minnesota, Global Institute for Responsible Sport Organizations (GIRSO), USA and Charles University, Sports Ethics Research Centre, Czech Republic.

Catherine has developed and taught a number of sports management and sports law subjects at the Masters and undergraduate levels at institutions including: the University of Canberra, La Trobe University, and UNSW. The subject 'Sports Integrity & Investigations' in The University of Melbourne Masters of Law program has been highly regarded since its launch in 2014.

Catherine was an Australian squad member in the Olympic sport of handball, competed for the Australian Capital Territory in rugby union, and fenced at intervarsity. Catherine is a sports lawyer and has a Graduate Diploma in Investigations Management (Policing). Catherine acted for the Australian Olympic Committee in a legal capacity in the lead up to the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Catherine has extensive experience in international anti-doping administration and has consulted on projects including the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Bid, the Budapest 2024 Olympic Games Bid, and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Catherine is a member of the UN Office on Drugs & Crime (UNODC) Anti-Corruption Academics Initiative, and the Education for Justice expert group, developing the Gender Ethics Module.

Catherine has served on numerous ethics and anti-doping committees in Australia and internationally. Catherine has advised in anti-doping policy since 1997 and previously worked for Anti-Doping Norway (2001-2005) and the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (2006-2008). Caterine also headed up the anti-doping area of the Doha 2006 Asian Games Organising Committee. Catherine currently serves as a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Social Science Research Expert Advisory Group. She was a member of the WADA Education Outreach team for the Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games, and the WADA Independent Observer team for the Rio 2007 Pan American Games. She currently supports the National Sport Tribunal, the International Canoeing Federation and the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) Council on Anti-Illegal Betting and Related Crime. Catherine received an Edna Ryan Award in 2016 for her long-term commitment to promoting women in sport. Catherine was also a Visiting Scholar at Washington & Lee University, USA in 2016.



2025–present Visiting Scholar, UNSW Canberra

2025–present Research Associate, Auckland University of Technology (AUT), AUT Sports Performance Research Institute New Zealand (SPRINZ), Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, New Zealand

2018–2025 Associate Professor, University of Canberra 2014–2024 Senior Fellow, The University of Melbourne



2019 University of Canberra, PhD (Sport Management) 2009 Charles Sturt University, Graduate Diploma in Investigations Management

2021 Restoring Trust in Sport: Corruption Cases and Solutions, Routledge

ExperienceEducationPublicationsHonours

Spirit of Cricket Award, 2025