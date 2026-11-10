Civics Education In Australian Schools Isn't Up To Scratch. 3 Things Could Improve It

MENAFN - The Conversation) Federal Education Minister Jason Clare has announced a plan to make civics and citizenship education compulsory for all Year 9 and 10 students.

This follows concerns at state and federal levels about young Australians' knowledge of Australian democracy in recent years.

Ministers have now asked the national curriculum authority to examine what these updates to civics education might look for Year 9 and 10 students – students who are only a few years away from voting age.

Here's what the research says effective civics education needs to include.

What's in the current curriculum?

Civics and citizenship already exist in the Australian curriculum for years 3-10. It's currently listed as part of the compulsory humanities and social sciences curriculum for years 7-10.

Current topics include:

the Australian government political parties the Australian Constitution the legal system policy individuals' rights participating in a democracy.

However, teaching civics and citizenship education in schools has been haphazard.

While research shows civics is most effectively taught as a standalone subject, this hasn't happened. Instead, states and territories have taught civics and citizenship education within existing subjects, such as history.

The national curriculum is also“interpreted” by state and territory curriculum agencies. So it's not entirely clear how civics is taught in schools and whether it's consistent across the country.

Results in decline

Australian students' declining civics results in recent years suggest the current approach hasn't been working.

National civics and citizenship test results from 2024 show only 28% of Year 10 students reached the national proficiency standard. This is the lowest level since 2004.

The results also suggest more than 70% of Year 10 students don't understand how Australia's democracy works and our system of government.

This is a concern when students become old enough to vote.

What should lessons cover?

Research shows there are three key areas young Australians need to know in order to participate effectively in a democracy. These include:

: This includes how the Australian government system is structured and how our preferential voting system works. It also includes democratic interference through misinformation, disinformation and political deep fakes (false videos or images of politicians doing or saying things that didn't happen in real life). These are all concerns amplified through widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI): This includes the roles of parliament and the courts, as well as citizens' responsibilities and the Australian Constitution.

Citizenship, diversity and social cohesion: This includes antisemitism, as well as the values that address what it means to be an Australian in the 21st century.

Research shows engaging students in civics works best if the goal is student learning and participation. This can look like classroom discussions, student elections and mock parliaments.

How can we teach it well?

If ministers go ahead with compulsory civics, research suggests three key measures or actions will help it work well.

from governments and curriculum agencies of what material is to be taught to Year 9 and 10 students and at what stage of their schooling. This would make it clear what is expected of schools, teachers and students.

Additional resources for schools and existing teachers. This would include access to teaching materials and professional development opportunities.

at Australian universities. This would help to prepare the next generation of competent, knowledgeable civics and citizenship education teachers.

Australia could look to Germany for how to do this well. The country has long had civics as a mandatory school subject.

Civics education leads to stronger democracies

We know young Australians are increasingly not turning up to vote. Data from the Australian Electoral Commission shows the last two federal elections had the lowest voter turnout since compulsory voting was introduced a century ago.

When students are taught civics and citizenship well, they are better equipped to participate in democratic life. This is essential in a time when global democracy is in decline.