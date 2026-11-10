UP: Fire Breaks Out At Shop Near Dasna Gate In Ghaziabad No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Nov 10 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a shop near Dasna Gate in Ghaziabad late Monday night, triggering panic in the area. The fire, which erupted near Chaupala Temple, quickly spread to the goods stored inside the shop.

The prompt response of the fire brigade prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby commercial establishments and averted a potential major tragedy.

The shop reportedly contained a large quantity of plates, bowls and other items. Several gas cylinders were also stored inside the premises, raising concerns about a possible explosion.

The presence of several other commercial establishments, including sweet shops, in the vicinity further heightened the risk of the fire spreading.

According to information received, at around 12:08 a.m. on Tuesday, the Fire Station Kotwali under the Ghaziabad Commissionerate received information about a fire at a shop near Chaupala Temple in the Dasna Gate area.

Acting swiftly, the fire officer immediately rushed to the spot with two fire tenders. Upon reaching the location, firefighters found that the shop was locked and flames had engulfed a substantial portion of the goods stored inside.

Assessing the seriousness of the situation, the firefighting personnel broke open the shop's lock to gain access. Their priority was to remove the gas cylinders stored inside to prevent a possible explosion and avert a major accident.

After safely taking out the cylinders, the firefighters launched an intensive operation, spraying water through hose pipes to extinguish the flames. The team carried out coordinated firefighting operations to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjoining shops.

Given the presence of several commercial establishments, including a sweet shop, in the immediate vicinity, the firefighters took extra precautions while carrying out the operation.

Their timely intervention ensured that the flames did not reach the neighbouring properties.

Within a short time, the fire brigade personnel brought the blaze completely under control, preventing further damage and saving the surrounding shops from being affected.

Local police personnel and a large number of residents were also present at the scene during the operation.

The prompt action by the fire department not only helped protect the property of neighbouring shopkeepers but also prevented a potentially serious incident by ensuring the safe removal of the gas cylinders before they could explode.

Following the successful firefighting operation, the situation in the area returned to normal.

No further spread of the fire to nearby establishments was reported.