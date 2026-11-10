Mel B Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With Spice Girls As 30Th Anniversary Celebrations Spark Nostalgia

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Singer Mel B took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her time with the Spice Girls, sharing a throwback moment featuring the five members as their 30th anniversary celebrations brought back fond memories.

Recalling the fun times, Mel B on Instagram humorously pointed out that the picture was taken in her mother's kitchen, with a tin of Skol beer in her hand as she harmonised with the girls.

“All this 30th anniversary luv has got me reminiscing about these 5 girls... my heart wowzaaa what a time we had!!! and YES this is in my mothers kitchen and YES that is a tin of skol in my hand whilst harmonising,” Mel B wrote on Instagram.

The Spice Girls have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling girl group of all time. With their "girl power" slogan, the Spice Girls redefined the girl group concept by targeting a young female fanbase.

They led the teen pop resurgence of the 1990s, were a major part of the Cool Britannia era, and became popular culture icons of the decade.

The Spice Girls have won five Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards and one MTV Video Music Award. In 2000, they became the youngest recipients of the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Mel B rose to prominence in the mid-1990s as a member of the pop group the Spice Girls, where she was nicknamed Scary Spice. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, the Spice Girls are the best-selling female group in history.

The group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2000, before reuniting for a greatest hits album in 2007 and two concert tours: the Return of the Spice Girls and Spice World.