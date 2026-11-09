WONDBORN Expands Baby Feeding Product Portfolio With Portable Warming, Breast Milk Cooling, And Sterilization Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHERIDAN, WY, USA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WONDBORN, a Silicon Valley–originated smart parenting brand, is strengthening its baby feeding product portfolio with an integrated range of solutions designed to address everyday feeding challenges. Bringing together its Portable Bottle Warmer Ultra, Portable Breast Milk Cooler, and Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer, the brand aims to simplify three essential stages of infant feeding: milk preparation, breast milk storage, and bottle hygiene. The expanded product family reflects WONDBORN's continued focus on developing practical, technology-driven solutions that adapt to the changing routines of modern families.

Founded in 2020 by two parents seeking more practical feeding solutions, WONDBORN emerged from firsthand experiences with the challenges of feeding babies away from home. The founders recognized that convenient feeding required more than simply warming milk. Battery performance, portability, temperature control, and ease of cleaning all played important roles in parents' daily experiences.

WONDBORN first applied this approach to portable warming. The Portable Bottle Warmer Ultra features a detachable design that separates the heating base from the cup. A wide opening makes the interior easier to reach for cleaning, while the removable cup and lid are dishwasher-safe. Thick-film heating technology and temperature adjustment in 1°F increments support controlled warming. Together, these features address both preparing a feed and maintaining the device afterward, reflecting the connected tasks parents manage when away from home.











As routines extend to the workplace and longer outings, storing and carrying expressed breast milk introduces another practical need. The WONDBORN Portable Breast Milk Cooler combines vacuum insulation with four removable ice rings. Its cooling system is designed to keep the interior temperature below 40°F (approximately 4.4°C), supporting chilled storage on the go. Two separate 11 oz storage bottles provide a total capacity of 22 oz, allowing milk from different pumping sessions to be kept separately. A flip-top lid and pull-ring bottle handles make the contents easier to access during workdays, commutes, and travel.









After feeding, bottles and accessories need to be prepared for their next use. The WONDBORN Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer combines steam sterilization with drying, offering quick sterilization and automatic deep sterilization modes. HEPA air filtration is used during the drying stage. With room for up to 12 standard baby bottles, the appliance also accommodates compatible breast pump parts, nipples, and pacifiers, helping families handle cleaned feeding equipment together.









Across portable warming, chilled storage, and sterilization and drying, these product categories address different stages of the same daily routine.

About WONDBORN









Founded in 2020 and originating in Silicon Valley, WONDBORN is an innovative smart parenting brand dedicated to developing intelligent parenting tools and appliances for modern families.

Guided by its philosophy, "Not Just Smart Tools, But Smart Parenting," WONDBORN is committed to bringing together technological innovation and real-world parenting needs. Through thoughtful engineering and practical design, the brand creates smart solutions that help simplify everyday parenting, making life more convenient and enjoyable for modern families.

Recognized by prestigious industry awards, including the Parents' Pick Awards and Family Choice Awards, WONDBORN continues to develop thoughtfully designed solutions that support families through every stage of their parenting journey, from feeding and nurturing to everyday baby care. The brand believes that technology should make parenting easier and more enjoyable.

WONDBORN products are available through the brand's official website and Amazon. To learn more about WONDBORN, visit .

CONTACT: Vivian Gu,...