Pankaj Fabricators Offers Manufacturers An ERP From Order To Delivery

Start with what needs your attention: orders, production and who owes you. Illustration.

Orders: what is waiting for review or assignment. Illustration with demonstration data.

Production board: each job's stage and who is responsible. Illustration with demonstration data.

Clients Ledger: customer balances before the next follow-up. Illustration with demonstration data.

Book a Fab ERP demo: orders, production and customer balances. Illustration.

Pankaj Fabricators, in Jaipur since 1978, shows how a works can follow one order from the emailed purchase order to the delivery pack.

- Mukund Totla, Founder of Fab ERPJAIPUR, INDIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pankaj Fabricators, an engineering and fabrication company established in 1978 and based in V.K.I. Area, Jaipur, today detailed how a manufacturing works can follow one order from purchase order to delivery pack on Fab ERP, the manufacturing ERP software it operates for manufacturers and business owners across India. Fab ERP runs in a web browser and as a phone app locked with a PIN, and is described in full at faberp.Manufacturing works run on paper that arrives from every direction. Emailed purchase orders sit in inboxes, finished jobs are reported by word of mouth, and payments are followed from memory. Fab ERP, built by a fabrication business in V.K.I. Area, Jaipur, starts from the questions that come first every morning: who owes money, which purchase order came in, and who turned up today."A works should see an order from the mailbox to the delivery pack without asking three people," said Mukund Totla, Founder of Fab ERP.One order, from mailbox to delivery pack1. The order arrives. When a PDF purchase order comes in, Fab ERP reads it and sets it out in a review row, with a flag on anything it is unsure of. A person taps Accept. The order exists, and nobody retyped the PDF.2. The delivery is packed. Once a job has cleared quality, the delivery documents come together as one delivery pack that can be sent on WhatsApp. Quotations, proforma invoices and delivery challans are made in the app.3. The day is counted. A supervisor authorised by the super admin marks attendance on a phone. The month's muster register fills itself.4. The money is followed. The Clients Ledger lists every party's outstanding amount by age, and the balances older than 60 days are the list to call from. One tap drafts the payment reminder, ready to send on WhatsApp. A person reads it and presses Send.5. The questions are answered. Fabio, the assistant, answers from the company's own records in English, Hinglish or Hindi.6. The books stay where they are. For TallyPrime users, a Windows connector set up with the customer reads Tally and never writes to it.What the owner stops doing by handThree jobs go first: retyping an emailed order, writing out the month's muster, and working out from memory which party has not paid. Fab ERP sets out the order, fills the register and lists the dues by age. The decisions stay with people.Plans and availabilitySilver is Rs 2,499 a month and Gold is Rs 4,999 a month, plus 18% GST. Gold adds the Production Board, attendance and priority WhatsApp support. Every plan starts with a 14-day free trial. The auto-pay mandate is set up first, nothing is charged for 14 days, and a customer can cancel any time.See it workingWatch the two-minute film, Run the Business. Not After Everyone., which follows one order from the mailbox to the outstanding list. The company in the film is a demonstration company, Muds Industries, and every name and figure is demonstration data.Your business, answered. Run the Business. Not After Everyone.About Pankaj FabricatorsPankaj Fabricators is an engineering and fabrication company based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, operating since 1978. It is the parent company behind the Fab ERP software platform. Visit pankajfabricators.About Fab ERPFab ERP is manufacturing ERP software for manufacturers and business owners in India. It covers orders, production, attendance, dues and documents, in the browser and on the phone. Fab ERP is operated by Pankaj Fabricators, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Mukund Totla

Pankaj Fabricators

+91 94688 08888

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Run the Business. Not After Everyone.

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Pankaj Fabricators Offers Manufacturers an ERP From Order to Delivery News Provided By Pankaj Fabricators November 10, 2026, 04:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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