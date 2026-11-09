Kharge Extends Gujarati New Year Greetings, Wishes Happiness And Prosperity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday extended Gujarati New Year greetings to the people of Gujarat, wishing them happiness, peace, prosperity and progress in the year ahead.

Taking to the social media platform X, Kharge conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year. He expressed hope that the beginning of the new year would bring renewed optimism and happiness into everyone's lives.

In his post, the Congress President said, "Happy New Year! Heartfelt wishes to all brothers and sisters of Gujarat for the Gujarati New Year. May the new year bring new hopes of happiness, peace, prosperity and progress into everyone's lives. Happy New Year."

Gujarati New Year, popularly known as Bestu Varas or Nutan Varsh, is being celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083 according to the traditional Gujarati calendar.

The occasion holds special cultural and religious significance for the Gujarati community. People celebrate the beginning of the new year by offering prayers, visiting temples, organising family gatherings, preparing festive meals and exchanging greetings with friends and relatives. The day also symbolises fresh beginnings, renewed resolutions and hopes for prosperity in the year ahead.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has also witnessed a series of development and public welfare initiatives. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated an advanced library in Jodhpur Ward and an Urban Primary Health Centre in the Gota-Science City area of Ahmedabad.

The newly inaugurated health centre is expected to provide healthcare services to around 80,000 people across 17 surrounding areas, including nearly 46,700 residents of slum settlements. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at both inauguration ceremonies.

In another major announcement, HM Shah set December 31, 2028, as the deadline for making Gujarat drug-free, stating that the state should achieve the target ahead of the Centre's nationwide deadline of December 31, 2029.

Addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad, HM Shah announced that a dedicated helpline, 1033, would become operational in Gujarat from December 1, enabling citizens to anonymously report the sale and consumption of drugs.