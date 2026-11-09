Florence Pugh Remembers 'The Wonder' Director Sebastian Lelio: My Heart Is Broken

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Florence Pugh has penned an emotional tribute to filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, remembering him as a sensitive, gentle and brilliant artist who was deeply committed to telling women's stories.

Recalling their first meeting five years ago on the set of 'The Wonder', Pugh shared on Instagram fond memories of their conversations over food, red wine and their shared love for dancing, saying his loss has deeply hurt her heart.

Pugh wrote in the caption section:“I've been processing this news since the day it happened, my brain is having a hard time accepting that this incredible man is no longer with us.

Sebastián Lelio, what an absolute sparkling jewel you were.”

“We met 5 years ago on The Wonder. He was so impressive, his work had already done so much for women and he was recognised and praised highly for that. My heart is broken. He was a man who was so firmly on our side. He cared so deeply for women, he dedicated his work to telling the stories of women and all of the different hardships and pain.”

Pugh said Lelio was“sensitive, with bright blue beaming eyes that stared into your soul even if you were talking about breakfast.”

“We fell in love over food, we had so much to talk about with the script of The Wonder, but the thing that really allowed us to share a heartbeat was love of food. Meat, stews, cheese, red wine. OH RED WINE we both would scream. He would take me out for foodie dinners in Dublin to talk about the project but we'd just be giddy over the chefs choices sent out.”

Pugh added:“So it's not lost on me that right before I'd found out about his passing, I'd purchased a special cut of beef and a special red wine, almost as a preparation for his mourning. I cooked it. Drank it. And thought and spoke of how unique and mesmerising he was. I smiled through tears as I looked at my plate because I knew he would have smiled at it too.”

“He taught me the need and importance of dancing. Regularly. Ugly but human dancing.

He was patient. He was gentle. He was a brilliant artist and a director whose actions in his art made a difference. This loss has really hurt my heart, and a big painful reminder that we don't have forever.”

Pugh concluded:“Sending my love and deep warm hugs to his family and friends. I'm so sorry for your massive loss. Sebastian, I love you dear friend. I'm cheersing to you. Always. X This song is from one of my playlists during the shoot, thank you Penguin Cafe Orchestra for helping in all of the hard moments.”