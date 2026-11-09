SPCX Stock Logs 2-Day Winning Streak: Barclays Calls T-Mobile 'Cleanest' Fit For Potential Spacex Buyout



T-Mobile already partners with SpaceX on satellite service but opposes a broader MVNO arrangement.

SpaceX's Qualcomm-powered terrestrial 5G rollout is expected to begin in 2027, while Musk remains open to acquisitions. Buying a carrier could give SpaceX spectrum, infrastructure and customer operations, while saving time.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) rose 6% on Monday, extending their winning streak to two sessions, as Barclays said T-Mobile US (TMUS) could offer the strongest strategic fit if Elon Musk pursues a major wireless acquisition. As SpaceX prepares to launch its own nationwide terrestrial 5G network in 2027, Barclays believes acquiring an established carrier could help accelerate that ambition.

SPCX stock jumped to $142.07 on Monday, posting its second consecutive session in the green.

Barclays Sees A Buyout Shortcut For SpaceX

Barclays said U.S. carriers face a trade-off: selling spare network capacity to SpaceX could bring in revenue while helping a future rival.

“That is the prisoner's dilemma we have highlighted in our prior notes as, individually, each incumbent benefits from monetizing unused network capacity through wholesale but, collectively, they benefit from denying SpaceX terrestrial access,” the brokerage said, according to Barron's.

For SpaceX, buying a carrier could offer a faster route into consumer wireless than negotiating access and building operations from scratch.

“A major carrier acquisition would simultaneously solve spectrum, [technical issues], roaming, retail/distribution, handset relationships, customer care, device financing and, most importantly, time,” the firm said.“That would make buying increasingly attractive if SpaceX's objective really is a large-scale consumer mobile business.”

Barclays called T-Mobile the“strategically cleanest Big Three combination,” citing its lower rural share as a natural complement to Starlink's strength in those areas.

Verizon Communications (VZ), meanwhile, could appeal for different reasons.“Verizon is in some ways the sector wild card, given its mature customer position, balance sheet constraints and greater need to find inorganic ways of changing its growth trajectory,” the firm said.

AT & T (T) has valuable assets but the weakest strategic fit. Even with the potential advantages of buying, Barclays called the path to a deal“convoluted.”

T-Mobile Draws Line On SpaceX Network Access

T-Mobile already partners with SpaceX through T-Satellite, which connects compatible phones to Starlink beyond conventional coverage. But CEO Srini Gopalan has drawn a line at letting SpaceX sell its own service over T-Mobile's terrestrial network.

“And therefore, we don't really see the room for an MVNO for satellite or SpaceX in that context,” he said during the company's recent earnings call. Gopalan views satellite as complementary to T-Mobile's network and also rejected an MVNO arrangement for physical and edge AI.

Any potential acquisition would also need to account for Deutsche Telekom's controlling position. The German company reported a 54.8% ownership stake as of Sept.30, accounting for treasury shares.

SpaceX holds 80 MHz of spectrum against T-Mobile's nearly 400 MHz. Additionally, Starlink services over 13 million customers across more than 170 countries with over 11,000 satellites.

SpaceX Eyes 2027 Terrestrial Rollout

Meanwhile, SpaceX is pursuing its own nationwide terrestrial 5G network, selecting Qualcomm's (QCOM) Dragonwing platforms for Starlink Mobile. Deployment is set to begin in 2027, with tens of thousands of sites planned under a multiyear deal.

Musk has also left the door open to buying an established carrier. Speaking with Ron Baron at Friday's Baron Investment Conference, he said a potential acquisition could help make better use of its airwaves.

“I think SpaceX will be able to get very far with the spectrum that it's acquired,” Musk said.“But if we're able to make much better use of the spectrum than, say, a legacy telco is, we could just acquire that legacy telco and use that spectrum 10 times more effectively.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' levels a week ago amid a 207% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of November 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$SPCX There we go. Out on the high!! What a ride form 120. Screaming from the rooftops. Just wish i could get more.”

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Another user said,“$SPCX Nice little consolidation here, getting ready for the next jump!”

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SPCX stock has declined 12% year-to-date.

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