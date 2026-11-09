Priyank Kharge Questions RSS Links In Massive Ammunition Seizure Case

Priyank Kharge Raises Concerns Over Ammunition Seizure

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday questioned the alleged links between individuals wearing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) uniforms and the seizure of 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana, demanding answers from the RSS and the BJP over what he described as a grave national security concern. In a post on X, Kharge said the massive seizure had exposed a serious interstate ammunition-smuggling network and raised concerns over the possible involvement of individuals allegedly associated with the RSS.

"The massive seizure of 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana has exposed a serious interstate ammunition-smuggling network. This is not an ordinary criminal case. This is a grave national security concern," he said. He further referred to reports and photographs allegedly showing individuals implicated in the racket wearing RSS uniforms and questioned their association with the organisation. "Even more disturbing are reports and photographs allegedly showing individuals implicated in the racket wearing RSS uniforms. The RSS and BJP owe the nation some answers," Kharge said.

Kharge's Questions Regarding the Investigation

Raising five questions, the Karnataka Home Minister first sought clarity on the alleged RSS connection, asking whether the individuals were RSS Swayamsevaks, what positions they held in the organisation and what their alleged involvement in the ammunition racket was. "Were these individuals RSS Swayamsevaks? What positions did they hold in the organisation? If they were Swayamsevaks, what was their involvement in the ammunition racket? What was their intent? Who were they working for?" he asked.

Inquiries on Ammunition Origins and Accountability

Questioning the intended destination of the seized ammunition, Kharge asked who the recipients were and whether the cartridges were meant for organised criminal networks, extremist groups or other unlawful activities. "This is enough ammunition to facilitate violence on a massive scale," he said. He also questioned how government-manufactured ammunition allegedly entered the illegal market, referring to reports that the seized cartridges bore markings associated with the Khadki ammunition factory in Pune. "Who facilitated the diversion of this ammunition? Which licensed arms dealers and intermediaries were involved? How long has this network been operating, and how extensive is it?" he asked.

Targeting the BJP and RSS over their alleged silence on the matter, Kharge said the BJP frequently speaks about nationalism, patriotism and national security but questioned the absence of similar concerns over the ammunition-smuggling investigation. "The BJP never misses an opportunity to lecture the country on nationalism, patriotism and national security. Yet, when individuals allegedly associated with RSS come under scrutiny in a massive ammunition-smuggling investigation, where is the outrage? Where is the accountability?" he asked.

In his fifth question, Kharge reiterated his demand for the registration of the RSS, arguing that formal registration and proper membership records would strengthen organisational accountability and help verify associations. "An organisation cannot claim millions of Swayamsevaks when it suits its interests and conveniently disown individuals when serious criminal allegations emerge," he said. He further questioned why the RSS should be exempt from the same scrutiny it demands from others. "The RSS demands accountability from everyone else. Why should it be exempt from the same scrutiny?" he asked, while tagging RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Kharge also offered to facilitate the organisation's registration, saying, "@DrMohanBhagwat ji, I would be more than happy to personally facilitate the RSS's registration and even pay the registration fees myself." Bihar Police recovered around 19,250 cartridges in Bhojpur district, while Haryana STF seized around 25,000 cartridges near Rohad toll plaza in Jhajjar, taking the combined seizure to approximately 44,250 cartridges. Police have said the investigation into the interstate ammunition network is ongoing and have not yet established institutional involvement of any organisation in the case. (ANI)

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