TN Govt Sanctions Rs 500 Crore For 1,000 AC Electric Buses In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) In a major initiative aimed at modernising public transport and reducing vehicular pollution, the Tamil Nadu government has approved an allocation of Rs 500 crore for the procurement of 1,000 air-conditioned electric buses for Chennai's Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has issued orders for the project, which will also include the development of essential charging and operational infrastructure at bus depots across the city. The new buses will be introduced during the current financial year under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, under which private operators typically provide and maintain buses against payments linked to their operation.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve commuting conditions in Chennai, particularly for passengers travelling long distances in the city's hot and humid weather.

Currently, the MTC operates 755 electric buses, including 355 air-conditioned vehicles. With the proposed addition of 1,000 buses, Chennai's electric bus fleet is expected to increase to 1,755, substantially strengthening the city's environmentally friendly public transport network.

According to an official statement, the expansion will help reduce emissions, improve passenger comfort and encourage greater use of public transportation. The MTC has already initiated the tender process to procure the additional electric buses, with the exercise currently at the bid-opening stage.

In another significant decision aimed at strengthening passenger safety, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 17.99 crore for installing Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) and emergency panic buttons in buses operated by the state's eight transport corporations.

The project envisages installing tracking devices in 13,490 buses and 13,776 panic button units across the transport network.

Transport Minister A. Vijay Tamilan Parthiban had announced the initiative in the Legislative Assembly on September 8. The tracking devices, compliant with AIS-140 standards, will be integrated with a Central Control Centre to facilitate continuous monitoring of bus movements.

Officials will be able to track vehicle locations, monitor speeds, verify adherence to designated routes and respond to emergency alerts.

Passengers facing emergencies can activate panic buttons to immediately notify the control centre, enabling authorities to identify the bus location and coordinate assistance with relevant agencies.

The government expects the two initiatives to strengthen Chennai's public transport infrastructure while improving safety, operational efficiency and passenger convenience across Tamil Nadu. Together, the measures underline the administration's emphasis on cleaner mobility and technology-driven public transport services.