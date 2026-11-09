Balaji Murugadoss's War Of Words Continues With TN Police Cops Say Search Was Conducted Following Due Legal Procedure

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police has refuted actor Balaji Murugadoss's claim that 15 police personnel conducted a search at his premises, stating that only one inspector and three police personnel were involved in the search and that the entire search operation was conducted following due legal procedure.

However, Balaji Murugadoss dismissed the claim of the cops, saying, "CCTV footage is going to scream“shame on you” in court".

For the unaware, on Monday, the actor had put out a video on social media that showed officials of the Narcotics Department arriving at his home and searching the place, even as he made it clear to them that he was clean. He demanded to know on what basis they had come to search his residence.

Taking to his X timeline to post a video of the conversation that happened between him and the men claiming to be officials from the Narcotics Department, Balaji Murugadoss had said, "15 police from Narcotics came to my house last night!"

He then put out another tweet in which he said, "I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay. I want to know who gave the complaint and for what! I asked them a number of times they didn't disclose. I'm up for blood test. But shame on your police department!"

He went on to add, "Fifteen police came to my house, all they found is three cats and one dog! But I wanna know on what basis they came! There's no search warrant since I'm clean I invited them home. But I need an explanation for this act of police."

Responding to this post by Balaji Murugadoss, the Avadi Police Commissionerate tweeted, "With regard to the above social media post, it is clarified that based on the input regarding drugs, a search was conducted in the premise at Prestige Windsor Park apartment, Thiruverkadu after making due procedural entries as prescribed by statute. It is further clarified that a team of one Inspector and 3 police personnel was involved in in the search search operation. During search operations, the occupants of the premise were treated courteously. Hence it is hereby reiterated that the entire search was conducted following due legal procedure."

Balaji Murugadoss responded to this tweet of the police on Tuesday with a tweet of his own. Quoting the police tweet, he wrote, "I'm really shocked! Not for their blatant lie, but for the way they tagged all the media. @avadipolice CCTV footage is going to scream“shame on you” in court."

On the work front, Balaji Murugadoss was last seen in director J Sathish Kumar's film 'Fire', in which he played the antagonist.