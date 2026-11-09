Mumbai Teenager Dies After Firecracker Explosion Causes Shop Collapse

Tragic Incident in Malad West

A 16-year-old boy died after a firecracker explosion triggered the collapse of a shop's slab during a fire incident in the Malad West area of Mumbai on Monday night, according to the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The incident occurred at around 9:56 pm on November 9 at a ground-floor shop in Malad Malvani near Abdul Hamid Marg. The fire spread across an area of approximately 20 feet by 30 feet. Following the explosion of firecrackers, the slab of the shop collapsed.

A boy who was initially reported missing was subsequently found dead inside the shop, with his body charred. The deceased was identified as Shanwaz Niyaz Khan (16). He had suffered 100 per cent burns and was declared brought dead at BDBA Hospital in Kandivali, as per information received from the hospital's Chief Medical Officer. The body was removed from the site to BMC's Shatabdi Hospital by a private ambulance. According to the BMC's MFB, the fire was extinguished at 10:36 pm on November 9. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, the concerned electricity distribution company, 108 ambulance service and BMC ward staff were mobilised following the incident.

Fire Reported in Lokhandwala

Earlier, a fire broke out on the 17th floor of a 32-storey high-rise building in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West in Mumbai, civic and fire officials said on Sunday. According to officials, fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information regarding the blaze. Firefighters managed to douse the flames, and the fire has been completely brought under control. Cooling operations were subsequently undertaken. No casualties or injuries were reported.

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