$7.4 Billion Gone In 24 Hours! NVIDIA Boss Jensen Huang Slips Two Spots In Billionaire List

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, is accustomed to generating headlines for the revolution in artificial intelligence. But this time, his private life is the main focus, and the financial fallout is starting to become apparent.

Following accusations of his relationship with a company leader whom US intelligence allegedly suspected of obtaining information for China, Huang has acknowledged being disloyal to his wife, Lori Huang. The billionaire's worth was reduced by billions of dollars as a result of the revelation, which also caused Nvidia shares to plummet sharply, driving him down the worldwide wealth rankings.

What would happen to Huang's $150 billion+ wealth if his marriage ended in divorce? is another concern raised by the scandal that is receiving a lot of attention. There is no indication that the couple has filed for divorce. But the hypothetical numbers are staggering.

Due to worries about the inquiry into his connection, Huang's fortune has suffered as Nvidia shares have been under pressure.

How Much Did Jensen Huang Lose?

Forbes reports that within the first thirty minutes of trade on November 9, Huang's net worth dropped $7.4 billion to $154.7 billion. On its billionaire rankings, he dropped from eighth to tenth place, behind Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

The drop came after a challenging time for Nvidia stock. Following a $15.1 billion drop during a larger technology sell-off, Huang's fortune was valued at $150.9 billion by Bloomberg's Billionaires Index on November 6.

Following Nvidia's announcement of an independent inquiry into rumors that Huang could have been the subject of a foreign intelligence operation, the most recent market response occurred. In a statement to staff, Huang admitted the affair and expressed regret for harming his wife and kids. He said that he would back the inquiry.

What Did NVIDIA Board Say?

Nvidia's board has said it has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised. Huang continues to lead the company. For investors, the concern extends beyond Huang's personal life. Nvidia is at the centre of the global AI boom, and uncertainty surrounding its chief executive could complicate an already volatile period for technology stocks.