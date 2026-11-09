Turkmenistan Fulfills Natural Gas Production Plan At 108.3% In Jan-Oct

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's plan for natural and associated gas production was fulfilled by 108.3% in January-October 2026, exceeding the target by 8.3%, the press service of the Turkmen government said.

The results of work to increase oil and gas production and expand supply routes to international markets were reviewed at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agajanov presented the relevant report.

According to Trend 's calculations based on official figures, the plan fulfillment rate for natural and associated gas production increased by 6.5 percentage points compared with the indicator for January-October 2025.

The plan for natural gas supplies to foreign markets was fulfilled by 109.1%. This was 8 percentage points higher than the 101.1% recorded for natural gas exports in the same period of 2024, according to Trend's calculations.

The plan for liquefied gas production was fulfilled by 112.1%. No corresponding figures for 2025 and 2024 were provided, so a year-on-year comparison cannot be made.

During the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed the relevant officials to make more effective use of the domestic oil and gas sector's production capacity, increase oil and gas output, and continue exploring new oil and gas fields.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan possesses some of the world's largest proven natural gas reserves, with the bulk of production concentrated in the country's eastern and southeastern fields. The majority of gas exports are traditionally sent to China via the existing pipeline system through Central Asia, including Lines A, B, and C of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline, whose combined capacity is estimated at approximately 55-60 billion cubic meters per year.

In terms of infrastructure, Turkmenistan's gas sector relies on an extensive network of compressor stations, trunk pipelines, and processing facilities, including the largest gas processing complexes in Mary and Lebap, as well as projects to modernize existing facilities. At the same time, an east-west gas corridor is being developed within the country to redistribute gas flows between fields and export destinations, including potential routes for diversifying supplies toward the Caspian region and South Asia.