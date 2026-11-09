Futurionex's South African Entity Receives FSCA Authorization (FSP No. 54161)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurionex, a global multi-asset contracts for difference (CFD) trading platform, has announced an update on its business operations in South Africa. Its South African entity,, has received authorization from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), under Financial Services Provider (FSP), with its regulatory status listed as "Authorized". This is an important step in Futurionex's international expansion and shows its commitment to regulatory compliance and long-term operations.









For global financial trading platforms, competitiveness is determined not only by product diversity and trading experience, but also by the quality of regional services, risk management capabilities, and the strength of underlying infrastructure. Futurionex is expanding its global business strategy in line with market demand and regional regulatory requirements. By strengthening legal entity management, customer service, and regional operations, it aligns its licensed entities with its long-term corporate strategy.

In terms of its product offering, Futurionex is focused on developing a multi-asset CFD trading environment that provides access to a range of financial markets, including stocks, indices, forex, precious metals, and commodities. This diversified product offering enables users to access opportunities across multiple markets through a unified trading platform while supporting the platform's broader product offering of connecting users with global financial markets.

To enhance the overall trading experience, Futurionex continues to improve its trading technology, market data processing, order execution, unified account management, and risk management capabilities. The platform also places strong emphasis on account security, data protection, and business continuity. By continuously improving its technical infrastructure and service systems, it aims to provide users across different regions with a stable and seamless trading experience.

Looking ahead, Futurionex will continue to strengthen its presence in key markets by adapting its business operations and localized services to regional market conditions and regulatory requirements. The platform also plans to broaden its multi-asset product offering while further enhancing its trading infrastructure, risk management framework, and customer support capabilities. Through these initiatives, the platform aims to support the sustainable growth of its global business and advance its long-term vision of connecting users with a wider range of financial markets through a professional multi-asset trading platform.

South Africa Regulatory Information

FUTURIONEX DIGITAL TRADING (PTY) LTD

Regulator: Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

License Category: Financial Services Provider (FSP)

FSP Number: 54161

Regulatory Status: Authorized

Official Regulator Website:

Contact: Maria Souza

...



Photo: