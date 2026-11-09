TTD Stock Rises Overnight After Q3 Beat: Trade Desk CEO Says AI Creates 'More Data, More Choices And More Complexity'



Green said The Trade Desk is using AI to improve its CTV products, improve operations and help advertisers manage campaigns.

Audience Unlimited initiative aims to use AI and third-party data to identify audiences more likely to deliver better results. The Trade Desk also reported a Q3 earnings beat and strong Q4 guidance.

The Trade Desk (TTD) stock climbed overnight after the advertising technology company topped third-quarter (Q3) earnings expectations and delivered stronger-than-expected guidance. CEO Jeff Green believes that AI technology is opening up a bigger opportunity for the advertising platform as the company looks to build on the earnings beat. In the earnings call, he said the technology is creating“more data, more choices and more complexity,” while outlining plans to expand agentic AI capabilities.

The Trade Desk stock traded 3% higher overnight, after a 15% surge in the regular session.

AI Could Make Advertising More Complex And Valuable

During the Q3 earnings call, Green outlined the company's evolving strategy around AI, connected TV (CTV) and advertising measurement, pointing to new products and operational changes aimed at improving advertiser performance.

“AI has produced a tremendous opportunity for us and our clients. Because of AI, CTV is able to refine its product faster than ever. AI is helping us operate AI is helping us build product. And AI is in the product to help our clients manage their advertising,” said Green.

The company is also developing Audience Unlimited, an initiative designed to combine advertising data with AI capabilities. Green said the offering could help advertisers make better use of third-party audience information while identifying consumer groups with stronger potential to deliver campaign results.

Zuma Brings More AI Into The Trade Desk's Platform

During Q3, The Trade Desk introduced Zuma, an upgraded version of its Koa platform. The release improves how users navigate the system, complete tasks and resolve technical issues, while bringing additional AI capabilities into the interface.

Green said the company wants Koa and its agentic AI systems to take over more routine operational responsibilities. This would allow advertising clients to spend more time on campaign strategy, creative decisions and business performance rather than repetitive tasks.

The Trade Desk is working with outside data providers to expand its AI capabilities. Early tests of Audience Unlimited showed promising results, helping advertisers lower customer acquisition costs by more than 30% and reduce advertising costs by 14%.

“When I look toward 2027, we have more opportunity in front of us than ever.”“Retail and commerce data are becoming increasingly valuable in an AI world, and AI is creating more data, more choices and more complexity.”

TTD Earnings At A Glance

The Trade Desk reported Q3 revenue of $736 million, nearly unchanged from last year but well above analyst expectations of $651 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.33, beating estimates of $0.25, as per Fiscal. The company also increased its stock buyback authorization by $731 million to $1 billion.

For Q4, The Trade Desk expects at least $755 million in revenue and $280 million in adjusted core profit, both above analyst estimates.

TTD Stock: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral'. The stock recorded a 1,786% surge in message volume over the past week with a 0.5% gain in watchers.

A user said,“83M shares short. Add $1B buyback representative of 15% of mkt cap. Add a great quarter earnings with momentum on our side. Buckle up for a ride to the moon.”

Another user said,“Well still on life support but the ventilator has been removed for now.”

TTD stock has crashed 60% year-to-date.

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