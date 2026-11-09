Pawan Kalyan Net Worth 2026: Luxury Cars, Assets, Lavish Lifestyle Of Telugu Superstar

Pawan Kalyan Net Worth 2026: Pawan Kalyan's separation from Anna Konidala has brought his personal life into focus. Amid the buzz, here's a look at Telugu superstar's estimated net worth, declared assets, luxury car collection, expensive possessions

The announcement of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala's separation after 13 years of marriage has brought renewed attention to the personal life of the Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. While the couple has not disclosed the reason behind their decision to part ways, their joint statement has sparked considerable discussion.

Apart from his successful film career and political responsibilities, Pawan Kalyan is also known for his substantial assets and impressive automobile collection. From luxury SUVs to premium cars, the actor-politician owns several high-value vehicles. Here's a closer look at his net worth, wealth and car collection.

Pawan Kalyan's estimated net worth is frequently reported to be around Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore, although there is no independently audited public figure confirming his current personal net worth.

A more reliable reference is his 2024 election affidavit, filed while contesting from Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh. According to the affidavit, Pawan Kalyan declared total family assets worth approximately Rs 164.53 crore, against liabilities of around Rs 65.77 crore.

His declared assets included movable and immovable properties. The actor-politician reported approximately Rs 60.77 crore in income over five financial years, from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

Based on the affidavit figures, his declared family assets minus liabilities amounted to approximately Rs 98.77 crore. However, this should not be confused with a verified estimate of his current individual net worth, as the asset declaration also includes family holdings.

His earnings come from multiple sources, including Telugu films, production-related activities, investments and his professional engagements. His long-standing popularity in the Telugu film industry has made him one of the most recognisable stars in South Indian cinema.

Pawan Kalyan has an impressive collection of automobiles, featuring several premium and luxury vehicles. According to his 2024 election affidavit, he owned 11 vehicles, including nine cars, a pickup truck and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Some of the notable vehicles listed in his declaration include:

- Range Rover Sport: One of the most expensive SUVs in his collection, valued at approximately Rs 2.42 crore in the affidavit.

- Toyota Land Cruiser: A premium SUV valued at approximately Rs 5.47 crore in the declaration.

- Toyota Vellfire: A luxury MPV valued at approximately Rs 2.53 crore.

- Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 560: A premium luxury sedan.

- Jeep Wrangler: A high-end off-road SUV.

- Mahindra Scorpio S11: His collection also includes two Scorpio SUVs.

- Mercedes-Benz R-Class 350: Another luxury vehicle listed in his declaration.

- Audi Q7: An older vehicle reportedly received as a gift from his mother.

- Tata Yodha: A pickup truck included in his declared vehicle collection.

The actor also owns a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which adds to his automobile collection.

Apart from his film earnings and automobile collection, Pawan Kalyan has substantial investments in property and other assets.

According to his 2024 election affidavit, his declared movable and immovable assets, along with family holdings, totalled approximately Rs 164.53 crore. His immovable assets accounted for a significant portion of the declaration.

He also reported owning around 18.02 acres of land, valued at approximately Rs 10.42 crore, including property in Janwada village in Telangana.

His financial declaration also included bank deposits, jewellery, gold and other valuable possessions. The affidavit listed approximately 1,680 grams of gold and 114 carats of diamond ornaments among his assets.

With a career spanning decades in Telugu cinema, Pawan Kalyan has built a substantial financial portfolio. His political career has added another dimension to his public profile, making his professional and personal life subjects of considerable public interest.