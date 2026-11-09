'Who Would Have Ever Thought': Shastri Looks Back At 1981 NZ Tour, 45-Year Bond With Ian Smith

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri has looked back on his first Test tour of New Zealand in 1981, recalling the experience of sharing the field with several of the country's finest cricketers and the unlikely journey that has kept him connected with former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith for 45 years.

Speaking to Smith in an interview with Sky Sports, Shastri reflected on the memories of arriving at the Basin Reserve as a young Indian cricketer and encountering a formidable New Zealand side featuring Richard Hadlee, Bruce Cairns, Geoff Howarth, John Wright and other prominent players of that era. He also recalled Martin Crowe waiting in the wings, while acknowledging the significance of reconnecting with Smith decades after their playing days.

“It is special. You're travelling out of India. And when I came down the stairs at the Basin Reserve, got out of the dressing room, and you see faces like Hadlee, Cairns, Howarth, you know, John Wright, Chris Cairns, yourself (Ian Smith). It was a terrific side. I still think till today that was one of the best New Zealand Test match sides. There was Martin sitting in the wings, Martin Crowe,” Shastri recalled.

For Shastri, the connection between the two men goes beyond their shared memories of international cricket. Their transition from playing the game to broadcasting has allowed them to remain part of the sport while building professional relationships across countries and generations.

The former India cricketer also reflected on the opportunities that come with a career in cricket, noting how the game can take players into unexpected directions while retaining its hold on those who remain passionate about it.

“And we go back. Who would have ever thought, you know, we both would be sitting here after 45 years having played in that Test match in '81. We started commentary around about the same time. So you know it's a, that's the beauty about this journey, about playing the game and then getting into broadcasting, traveling around the world and then catching up with people who you have a lot of respect for, you know, for their work ethics, both as a player and as a broadcaster,” he added.