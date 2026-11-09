Dasen Mahjong Strengthens Its Position As A Top Mahjong Tiles Manufacturer

Pastel Color Melamine Mahjong

NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Mahjong continues to attract players across different generations and markets, creating new opportunities for manufacturers of tiles, tables, and related accessories. Against this backdrop, Dasen Mahjong is strengthening its presence in the international mahjong equipment industry through its manufacturing experience, product development capabilities, and expanding range of gaming accessories. As a China-based manufacturer specializing in mahjong products, the company serves customers seeking practical equipment, customized designs, and coordinated solutions for both traditional and modern mahjong environments.

The Growing Global Market for Mahjong Products

Mahjong has developed from a traditional Chinese pastime into an internationally recognized recreational activity. Its popularity extends across Asia, North America, Europe, and other regions, where different playing styles and local preferences have encouraged demand for a wider variety of mahjong equipment. While the game itself remains rooted in traditional rules and social interaction, the products used by players have continued to evolve.

The development of the mahjong industry has created opportunities for manufacturers to improve product materials, functionality, appearance, and production efficiency. Consumers increasingly consider more than the basic requirements of a mahjong set. They also pay attention to playing comfort, portability, durability, storage convenience, and overall presentation. For distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and entertainment venues, finding a manufacturer capable of supplying multiple categories of related products can also simplify purchasing and product development.

Within this changing market, Dasen Mahjong has established a manufacturing business focused on mahjong tiles and complementary equipment. Its product range covers several important categories, including mahjong mats, floating mahjong tables, playing cards, racks and pushers, shufflers, and dice. This broader approach reflects the growing importance of providing a complete playing experience rather than concentrating on a single product category.

Manufacturing Experience Supports Product Development

Manufacturing experience remains an important consideration when selecting a supplier for mahjong products. Consistent product quality depends on material selection, production processes, workmanship, inspection procedures, and the ability to respond to different customer requirements.

According to its company information, Dasen Mahjong is located in Cixi, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, and has more than 20 years of experience in mahjong product manufacturing. The company reports operating across production processes ranging from raw materials to finished products, giving it experience in the development and manufacture of various mahjong-related items.

Its manufacturing facilities cover approximately 12,000 square meters, with more than 200 employees and over 100 pieces of professional equipment. The company also reports that approximately 80% of its products are exported, reflecting its participation in international markets.

These figures provide an indication of the company's manufacturing scale and export-oriented business model. For international buyers, production capacity is particularly relevant when evaluating suppliers for wholesale orders, customized products, and long-term purchasing arrangements. A manufacturer with experience across multiple product categories may also be better positioned to coordinate different items within a single product collection.

Dasen Mahjong emphasizes independent production, professional technical personnel, and continuous improvements in materials and manufacturing techniques. Its approach combines product development with customer feedback, allowing the company to consider both practical requirements and changing design preferences.

Mahjong Mats Address Comfort and Practical Playing Requirements

Among the essential accessories used during mahjong games, mats play an important role in creating a suitable playing surface. Although they may appear to be relatively simple products, their materials and construction can influence the overall playing experience.

A well-designed mahjong mat helps provide a consistent surface for arranging and moving tiles. It can also reduce direct contact between tiles and the underlying table, helping minimize unwanted noise and protecting the playing area from scratches. For regular players, these practical details can contribute to a more comfortable and organized gaming environment.

Dasen Mahjong has developed its Mahjong Mat product category to address these requirements. The company's website highlights characteristics such as non-slip performance, quiet operation, portability, and waterproof properties. These features reflect several common considerations among consumers looking for mats suitable for everyday use.

The non-slip characteristic is particularly useful because a stable playing surface helps prevent unnecessary movement during a game. When players repeatedly arrange, organize, and move tiles, a mat that remains in position can contribute to a more convenient experience. Noise reduction is another relevant consideration, especially in residential settings, social clubs, and indoor entertainment spaces where players may prefer a quieter environment.

Portability also adds flexibility. Mahjong is frequently played in different locations, including homes, community spaces, recreational facilities, and private gatherings. A mat that is convenient to transport and store can make it easier for players to establish a playing area whenever needed.

Waterproof properties may provide an additional practical advantage by making certain mats easier to maintain. However, buyers should evaluate the specific material and care instructions of individual products to determine their suitability for different environments.

The Mahjong Mat collection displayed by Dasen Mahjong includes various designs, such as Heron Mahjong Mat, Marie Sweet Mahjong Mat, Palomino Mahjong Mat, Zen Glow Mahjong Mat, Citrus Songbird Mahjong Mat, and Palm Paradise Mahjong Mat. The variety of available designs indicates the company's attention to visual presentation alongside functional requirements.

For retailers and distributors, offering multiple mat designs can help address different customer preferences. Some consumers prioritize understated designs that complement their home interiors, while others prefer more distinctive colors and decorative patterns. A manufacturer offering different styles can therefore provide greater flexibility when developing product collections for different market segments.

Floating Mahjong Tables Expand Recreational Possibilities

Beyond conventional indoor playing environments, the development of specialized mahjong equipment has introduced opportunities for more flexible recreational activities. Floating mahjong tables represent one example of how manufacturers are adapting traditional games to different leisure settings.

Swimming pools, outdoor gatherings, resorts, and holiday destinations have created interest in recreational products that combine familiar activities with distinctive environments. Floating mahjong tables bring the traditional social experience of mahjong into aquatic settings, offering another way for players to enjoy the game.

Dasen Mahjong includes Floating Mahjong Table products in its manufacturing portfolio. According to the company's website, it supplies different models designed for floating mahjong activities, including Red Aqua Jong Pool Mat, Green Aqua Jong Pool Mat, Floating Mahjong Mat, and Square Floating Mahjong Mat.

These products demonstrate the company's efforts to extend its mahjong accessory range beyond conventional tabletop applications. Their intended use in aquatic environments makes material selection and product construction especially important.

For floating products, buoyancy and stability are fundamental considerations. The product needs to remain sufficiently supported on the water while accommodating the equipment required for a mahjong game. Surface design, structural construction, and material performance can all influence how conveniently the product can be used.

Water exposure also creates additional requirements. Buyers should consider water resistance, cleaning convenience, material durability, and appropriate maintenance procedures when evaluating floating recreational equipment. Depending on the intended application, factors such as storage conditions and exposure to sunlight may also deserve attention.

The floating mahjong product category offers potential opportunities for businesses serving leisure and hospitality markets. Resorts, swimming pool facilities, specialty retailers, and recreational product distributors may find such products relevant when expanding their seasonal merchandise or entertainment offerings.

For wholesalers and importers, sourcing floating products from a manufacturer that also produces conventional mahjong accessories may simplify supplier coordination. It can also create opportunities to develop coordinated collections for customers who want to purchase several types of mahjong equipment from one source.

A Broader Product Portfolio for Different Customer Needs

One notable aspect of Dasen Mahjong's business model is its focus on multiple categories of mahjong-related products. Rather than limiting its manufacturing activities to tiles alone, the company has developed a portfolio that covers different stages and requirements of the playing experience.

Its product categories include resin mahjong tiles, melamine tiles, 3D-printed mahjong tiles, and acrylic mahjong tiles. These materials provide different possibilities in terms of appearance, construction, and product positioning. The availability of different tile types can help buyers select products according to their target customers and market requirements.

The company also supplies racks and pushers, which help players organize and handle tiles during games. Mahjong playing cards, shufflers, and dice further expand the range of available accessories.

Storage products are another relevant part of a complete mahjong equipment offering. Dasen Mahjong highlights bags made from materials including nylon, PU, and canvas. Different material options can accommodate varying preferences regarding appearance, carrying convenience, and everyday use.

By combining these categories, the company can support buyers looking for more than individual mahjong products. For example, a retailer may wish to source tiles, mats, racks, and storage bags for a coordinated product collection. Similarly, distributors may prefer suppliers capable of offering several related categories to reduce the complexity of managing multiple sourcing relationships.

This product-oriented strategy also creates opportunities for customization. According to the company's website, Dasen Mahjong offers customized mahjong products, including tiles, mats, pushers, and storage bags. Such capabilities can be relevant for businesses developing private-label collections, promotional merchandise, or products with specific visual requirements.

Customization has become an important consideration in the international recreational products market. Different regions and customer groups may prefer different colors, patterns, materials, and product configurations. Manufacturers that can accommodate these differences may provide additional value to buyers seeking to establish distinctive product offerings.

Quality Management and Customer-Oriented Services

Product quality is one of the central factors influencing purchasing decisions in the mahjong equipment industry. For products used repeatedly during recreational activities, buyers generally expect reliable construction, consistent appearance, and practical functionality.

Dasen Mahjong identifies strict quality control as part of its manufacturing and service approach. Its company information also emphasizes professional technical teams, independent production capabilities, and continuous optimization based on customer feedback.

These priorities are relevant across the company's product categories. For mahjong tiles, material consistency and manufacturing precision influence the appearance and handling characteristics of finished products. For mats, surface quality, material performance, and construction affect everyday usability. Floating products require additional attention to their intended water-based applications.

A structured production process can help manufacturers maintain consistency when handling different product specifications. It is also important for suppliers to understand customer requirements before production begins, particularly when orders involve customized designs or specific material choices.

Dasen Mahjong promotes one-stop service and after-sales support as part of its customer-oriented business approach. The company also welcomes inquiries regarding its products and offers free samples according to the information published on its website.

For overseas buyers, communication is an important part of supplier evaluation. Clear product specifications, discussions about customization, sample assessment, and confirmation of order requirements can help establish a more efficient purchasing process.

Distributors and wholesalers may also benefit from discussing packaging, production arrangements, and shipping requirements before placing larger orders. These considerations can help ensure that products are suitable for their intended markets and distribution channels.

Supporting International Buyers and Market Development

International trade has played an important role in the development of the mahjong equipment sector. As the game becomes more widely recognized, suppliers are increasingly expected to serve customers with different product preferences, purchasing volumes, and business requirements.

Dasen Mahjong's export-oriented operations provide a foundation for serving overseas customers. With a broad range of mahjong products and experience in manufacturing, the company is positioned to address several types of sourcing requirements.

For specialty retailers, product variety can help create differentiated merchandise collections. For wholesalers, a manufacturer with multiple product categories may offer opportunities for consolidated purchasing. For brands, customization can support the development of products that reflect their own design concepts and market positioning.

The combination of traditional mahjong equipment and newer recreational products is also significant. While conventional mahjong sets and mats continue to serve established players, products such as floating mahjong tables introduce alternative applications that may attract consumers interested in leisure activities and distinctive entertainment experiences.

As the industry continues to develop, manufacturers will need to balance traditional product expectations with changing consumer preferences. Material improvements, attractive designs, production consistency, and responsive customer service are likely to remain important factors in supplier competitiveness.

Dasen Mahjong's emphasis on product diversity and manufacturing development reflects this broader industry direction. By maintaining its focus on mahjong equipment while expanding related product categories, the company is working to serve customers across different segments of the recreational products market.

Company Profile: Dasen Mahjong

Dasen Mahjong is a professional mahjong product manufacturer based in Cixi City, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. With more than 20 years of manufacturing experience, the company specializes in the research, development, and production of mahjong tiles and related accessories. Its product portfolio includes resin, melamine, acrylic, and 3D-printed mahjong tiles, mahjong mats, floating mahjong tables, playing cards, racks and pushers, shufflers, dice, and storage bags. Operating with an approximately 12,000-square-meter factory area, a workforce of more than 200 employees, and over 100 pieces of professional equipment, Dasen Mahjong focuses on independent production, product customization, quality management, and international business development. The company aims to provide practical and diverse mahjong solutions for wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and other business customers. For more information about its manufacturing capabilities, product collections, and customized services, visit its official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">dasenmahjong.

Address: 2nd Floor, Cixi Ouhua Electronics Co., Ltd., No.814 Sanbei East Road, Cixi City, Ningbo City

Official Website:

Tommy

Dasen Mahjong

15690362058@163

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