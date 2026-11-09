Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 346 Crore In India, Scores Big On First Monday

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has made a strong start to its first week, with the film recording an impressive jump in collections on Monday (November 9). After enjoying an extended festive weekend, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 107.50 crore net in India on its fifth day, according to figures reported by NDTV.

The film's domestic net collection has now reached Rs 346.35 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 413.90 crore. The Monday figures came from 23,911 shows across the country, making it a significant day for the film's theatrical performance.

Hindi Version Leads, Worldwide Collection Reaches Rs 663 Crore

The Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share to Ramayana's domestic business. On Day 5, the film collected Rs 87.25 crore from 19,786 shows in Hindi.

The regional-language versions also added to the overall earnings. The Kannada version earned Rs 7.50 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 6 crore, Tamil at Rs 4 crore and Malayalam at Rs 2.75 crore.

Meanwhile, the film collected another Rs 25 crore from overseas markets on Monday. Its international gross has reached Rs 250 crore, taking the worldwide box office total to an impressive Rs 663.90 crore within five days of release.

Ramayana's Day-Wise Collection And Comparison With Adipurush

The film's box office journey has seen considerable movement since its opening. Ramayana started with Rs 64.85 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday. Collections improved to Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday before slipping to Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday.

The Monday performance, however, marked a major turnaround, with the film collecting Rs 107.50 crore net.

The film's performance also stands out when compared with Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. While the 2023 mythological drama opened bigger with Rs 86.75 crore in India, its Day 5 collection dropped sharply to Rs 10 crore. Ramayana, in contrast, managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its fifth day.

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious mythological project is among the biggest productions in Indian cinema.