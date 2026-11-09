Iflytek Expands Australian Retail Presence Through Harvey Norman

The iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 combines an 8.2-inch E Ink display with AI-powered note-taking, transcription and translation features, available during iFLYTEK Australia's Black Friday sale.

The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 brings a natural, paper-like writing and sketching experience to everyday creativity and productivity.

iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 join Harvey Norman's Australian retail range, expanding access to AI-powered digital note-taking devices.

AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10 November 2026, AustraliaiFLYTEK Australia is kicking off its biggest Black Friday sale of the year this Thursday, 12 November, with special offers on two of its leading AI-powered digital notebooks: the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2. The promotion gives Australians an opportunity to explore AI-powered digital note-taking ahead of the busy Christmas shopping season.Designed to make writing, working and organising information easier, both devices combine the natural feel of handwriting with AI-powered tools that help users capture conversations, organise notes and manage information more efficiently. Whether for work, study or everyday use, the sale gives Australians an opportunity to explore a smarter way to take notes.Two AI Notebooks, Different Ways to WorkThe iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 is designed for users who want a larger digital workspace. Its 10.65-inch E Ink display provides plenty of room for handwriting, reading documents, reviewing notes and organising ideas. With AI-powered meeting transcription, summaries and translation features, it helps users turn conversations and handwritten notes into organised, practical information.For those who value portability, the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 offers a more compact experience with its 8.2-inch E Ink display. Lightweight and easy to carry, it is suited to people who take notes across different settings, from classrooms and meetings to cafés and travel. It also brings together handwriting, AI transcription and intelligent note organisation in a portable format.Both devices are built to support more productive workflows, helping users spend less time organising information and more time putting their ideas into action.Smarter Note-Taking with AIAcross the AINOTE range, AI features help simplify everyday tasks. Users can record and transcribe meetings, generate AI summaries, recognise handwritten notes and translate content across multiple languages.These tools are particularly useful for students, professionals and people working in multilingual environments. Instead of relying on scattered handwritten pages or manually reviewing long recordings, users can keep their notes and conversations organised in one digital workspace.Black Friday Deals Arrive Early at Harvey Norman AustraliaStarting Thursday, 12 November 2026, the iFLYTEK Australia sale will feature special offers on both the AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2.Both products are available through the official iFLYTEK Australia website and Harvey Norman Australia, where customers can also explore the devices in participating stores.Customers can find the latest sale offers and product information through Harvey Norman Australia and the official iFLYTEK Australia website:Harvey Norman AustraliaOfficial iFLYTEK Australia WebsiteAbout iFLYTEKiFLYTEK is a global AI company specialising in intelligent speech and language technologies. Its products and solutions use artificial intelligence to support communication, learning and productivity. Through its AINOTE range, iFLYTEK brings AI-powered writing, transcription and information management tools into everyday work and study.

Alicia Tian

AI Online

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iFLYTEK Expands Australian Retail Presence Through Harvey Norman News Provided By AI Online November 10, 2026, 03:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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