May Govardhan Puja Infuse New Energy, Enthusiasm Into Your Lives: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings for Govardhan Puja on Tuesday and prayed for the good fortune and prosperity of everyone.

In his post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all my fellow countrymen on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. May this sacred festival infuse new energy and enthusiasm into all your lives. I pray for the well-being, good fortune, and prosperity of everyone."

The Prime Minister also shared a Sanskrit verse: "(Abhiranagari-pranapriyam satya-parakramam, svabhritya-bhaya-bhettaram Govardhanadharam bhaje)". This translates to: "I worship Lord Krishna --the 'Govardhan-dhari' (the lifter of Mount Govardhan) -- who is dearer than life to the people of Braj, possesses true and immense valour, and is the destroyer of the fears of his devotees."

This verse, shared by the Prime Minister, is taken from the 'Shri Govardhanadharashtakam'. This beautiful hymn glorifies Lord Krishna in his form as 'Govardhan-dhari'. Through this verse, the divine attributes and pastimes (leelas) of Lord Krishna are described.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and wished the countrymen on the auspicious occasion.

"Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on Govardhan Puja. May the grace of Lord Shri Krishna bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being to everyone's life," HM Shah said in a post on X.

Lord Krishna earned the name 'Govardhan-dhari' when he lifted the massive Mount Govardhan on his little finger to shatter the ego of Indra (the King of the Devas) and protect the people of Braj. In this hymn, devotees worship this compassionate and protective aspect of Lord Krishna, who serves as a saviour in times of distress.

It is worth noting that the festival of Govardhan Puja (Annakut) is celebrated on the 'pratipada' (the first day) of the bright fortnight (shukla paksha) of the month of Kartika, the day following Diwali.

On this day, it is customary to worship Lord Krishna, Mount Govardhan, and cows.