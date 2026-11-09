Mumbai Man Confronts Group Bursting Crackers On Road Divider, Gets Obscene Gestures (WATCH)

A Diwali celebration on a busy Mumbai road has sparked safety concerns after a man accused a group of people of dangerously bursting firecrackers on a road divider, allegedly causing bikers and auto-rickshaw drivers to lose control, with some commuters reportedly sustaining injuries.

Mumbai resident Hardik Dedhia raised the alarm over the incident on X, claiming that the firecrackers were being set off on the divider of SV Road in Borivali East, putting the lives of motorists at risk. He further alleged that when he confronted the individuals and requested them to stop, they ignored his warning and responded with obscene gestures.

Hardik also shared a video of the incident, tagging Mumbai Police and Borivali Police Station and questioning whether the dangerous act could amount to an“attempt to murder.”

Can this be term 'Attempt to Murder'?

Traveling post 10pm

SV Road, BORIVALI EAST

saw 2-3 bikers, Autos losing control & amp; some even got injured.

Requested them not to do it.

Patrolling Police Car said“Diwali hai, hoga hi, app jao”

This is what I got @MumbaiPolice @Borivali_PS Hardik Dedhia (@hardikdedhia30) November 8, 2026

In the video, Hardik can be seen standing on the opposite side of the road, pointing towards a group of people allegedly bursting firecrackers on the divider. He claimed that he had repeatedly asked them to stop, but they continued despite the potential danger to passing commuters.

One woman was also allegedly seen making obscene gestures towards him during the confrontation.

Detailing the incident, Hardik wrote,“Travelling post 10 pm on SV Road, Borivali East, I saw two-three bikers and auto-rickshaws losing control, and some even got injured. I requested them not to do it. A patrolling police car said, 'Diwali hai, hoga hi, aap jao' (It's Diwali, this is bound to happen, you leave),” he said.

Raising questions over the blatant disregard for road safety, Hardik urged the authorities to take action against those responsible. He also questioned how bursting firecrackers on a busy road could be allowed when it could potentially lead to serious accidents and endanger innocent commuters.

The video soon gained traction on social media, prompting Mumbai Police to respond to the complaint. Replying to Hardik's post on X, the police said,“We have informed @Borivali_PS Police Station.”

@hardikdedhia30 We have informed @Borivali_PS Police Station

- मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 8, 2026

Several social media users also urged the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.