Model And Actress Toukie Smith, Ex-Partner Of Robert De Niro, Dies At 74

Toukie Smith Passes Away at 74

Toukie Smith, a top model in the 1970s and a former partner of legendary actor Robert De Niro, has passed away. She was 74. The news of her demise was confirmed by her twins Airyn and Julian. In a statement, both Airyn and Julian shared that Toukie, also an actress, breathed her last on November 4 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis, as per Deadline.

“Toukie was a force of nature. She left an indelible mark on our hearts and on everyone lucky enough to know her," the children said.

Acting Career and Notable Roles

Born on September 25, 1952, in Philadelphia, Toukie's first screen credit was a recurring role on NBC's popular cop drama Miami Vice. She played Angie, the assistant to Caitlin Davies (Sheena Easton), an ill-fated pop singer whose bodyguard and eventual husband is Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson). Smith appeared in three Season 4 episodes in 1987-88. She later appeared in the 1988 film Me and Him before securing the role that would become her most notable television appearance.

She initially made a guest appearance on Marla Gibbs' sitcom 227 toward the end of its fourth season before joining the cast as a series regular for its final season in 1989–90. Toukie portrayed Eva Rawley, an artist who takes on the role of manager at 227 Lexington Place before eventually leaving to pursue a job at an art gallery. She featured in a total of 24 episodes of the series.

Personal Life and Legacy

Toukie was in a relationship with De Niro from 1988 to 1996, and the former couple welcomed twins, Airyn and Julian, through in vitro fertilization and surrogacy. She is survived by her children, her brother, Norman Smith-Harllee, and her nephew, Eliazar Smith-Harllee.

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