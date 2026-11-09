Assamese Queer Feature Film Selected For Jaipur International Fest

Assamese Film Selected for Jaipur International Film Festival

Assamese feature film Hridoy Bhuchitra – A Map of Heart, directed by Mukul Kumar Sarma, has been selected for the Jaipur International Film Festival, scheduled to be held from January 8 to 12 in Jaipur. Reportedly, the film has also won a Gold Award at the International Independent Film Awards in the United States and was previously selected for the New Filmmakers New York 2026 Film Festival.

Written by Sarma and Bhaskarjyoti Das, the film explores the lives and relationships of queer individuals in Assam. It is based on Sarma's Assamese biography Hridoy Bhuchitra, published by Purbayon Publication. The manuscript was serialised in the Assamese magazine Satsari in 2023. The film's screenplay marks the final feature-film script written by Bhaskarjyoti Das, who spent around 20 years in Europe studying filmmaking after leaving behind a medical career in Assam.

Film Cast and Production Details

The film features Swagata Bharali as a gender-non-binary transgender protagonist, while Bhaskar Baruah plays the male lead. According to Sarma, the characters are based on real individuals. He said the narrative draws attention to the experiences of gender and sexual minorities and the social pressures they face. Sarma, an Associate Professor of English at Bapujee College, Sarukshetri, is also known for his work on gender and queer rights. He has served as a state resource person for the Assam government's awareness programmes on the rights and privileges of the transgender community in Guwahati (Metro), Golaghat and Barpeta districts.

The book Hridoy Bhuchitra is included in the Gender and Sexuality Studies syllabus for English courses at Sibsagar University. Made under the banner of Pitambar Productions, the film has music composed by Biraj Barman, with background score by Aparajith Sris. Nandan has handled cinematography, while Mridumoloy Sarma is associated with the film's website and post-production management. Other members of the cast include Mukul, Ankita Baruah, Pratibha Choudhury, Akshay Kaushik Baruah, Dipak Roy and Himangshu Bharati.

Director's Vision and Audience Engagement

Speaking about the film's selection, Sarma said he hoped the film and the book would encourage parents, couples and teachers to better understand queer lives and relationships. He also said the film uses music and dance to engage audiences with its subject. "A biographical movie presenting hidden romantic relationships of gender-based, sexual minorities is selected for the prestigious Jaipur International Film Festival and others, and even won the International Gold Award. It's an honour for queers. All characters are based on real people. Swagata Bharali performs a gender non-binary transgender protagonist. For the first time in the history of Assamese film, a protagonist is shown as a gender non-binary transgender; it is inspired by a talented, courageous student of DR College, Golaghat who came to listen to my lecture on Transgenders," Sarma said.

"Even the male protagonist of the movie, performed by Bhaskar Baruah, is based on a talented queer youth of Guwahati, who defied heavy societal pressure to marry. I hope my book Hridoy Bhuchitra and film Hridoy Bhuchitra-A Map of Heart must be read and watched by all guardians, couples and teachers so that we can save valuable young lives. The movie utilises adequately contextual song and dance to engage the audience," he added. The film is scheduled for release next year.

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