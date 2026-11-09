Trump Voices Optimism As Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Begin In Abu Dhabi

Trump Optimistic About Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi, saying both countries are tired of fighting. This comes as Washington seeks to facilitate an agreement to end the prolonged conflict, which has entered its fifth year. Speaking about the negotiations on Monday (local time), Trump said discussions between the delegations were progressing and expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would help bring an end to the hostilities. "I just think that Ukraine and Russia are tired of fighting... I am able to get them together, and we are meeting right now as we speak, and the meetings are going okay, but we are trying to get it settled only because it doesn't affect us as a country, but it affects me. 25,000 people a month are being killed," Trump said while addressing a press conference.

Rubio Outlines Security Priorities

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the importance of post-war security guarantees for Ukraine, saying any potential settlement must ensure that Kyiv feels secure while also securing Moscow's acceptance of the proposed arrangements. "Concepts have been discussed about what security guarantees could look like post-conflict... It will be key to ultimately being able to end the war is an understanding that Ukraine will feel secure after the war. It has to be something that Russia agrees to as well in order for it to work," Rubio said. Emphasising the importance of security arrangements in the negotiations, he added, "Those security guarantees are going to be key in order for Ukraine to agree to something, but it has to be something that Russia agrees to as well... That is why these talks are so critical."

Negotiation Structure and International Involvement

The US-brokered trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi follow renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv, with US officials expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of progress while warning that a comprehensive agreement would not be reached quickly. According to US officials, the discussions have been divided into two main sessions. The first focuses on ceasefire monitoring mechanisms and arrangements to prevent either side from using a temporary halt in fighting to strengthen its military capabilities. The second session addresses territorial disputes, particularly Russia's demand for the entire Donetsk region and Ukraine's position that the current front line should serve as the territorial boundary.

The US has also proposed security guarantees for Ukraine modelled on NATO's Articles Four and Five, which provide for consultations and collective defence. Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy are also expected to participate in a separate session alongside NATO and the European Union. (ANI)

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