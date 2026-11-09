The Cost Of Silence: What The UK's Visa Move Means For St Lucia's Trade In Services, And Why A Response Is Urgent

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Cost of Silence: What the UK's Visa Move Means for Saint Lucia's Trade in Services, and Why a Response Is Urgent

Author: Dr Claudius Preville

Format: E-book (Available on Amazon ). Paperback to be released within two weeks. Price: $27.97 USD.

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The true cost of inaction

Perhaps the most resonant takeaway of the book is its critique of passivity. Dr Preville argues that silence in trade policy is never neutral; it is a choice that compounds over time. Each year a restriction goes unchallenged, a dangerous precedent is reinforced-signalling that a small nation's market access can be undermined without consequence.

Dr Preville's voice carries the weight of a seasoned trade economist, negotiator and management consultant. He reminds readers that a government failing to defend its people's right to trade is failing in its most fundamental duty.

The verdict

The Cost of Silence is an essential read not only for Saint Lucian policymakers, but for any small island state navigating asymmetric economic relationships with larger global powers, citizens of the UK and Saint Lucia, students of political economy and multilateral diplomacy. It transcends local politics to offer a universal case study in international relations, proving that a visa stamp is ultimately a symbol of choice-either“a nation answers like with like,” or it accepts the slow erosion of its economic and trading confidence.

Readers are encouraged to explore the full analysis by purchasing the book on Amazon.