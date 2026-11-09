Macron Pushes For Tighter AI Safety Rules At International Talks

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

PARIS, Nov 10 (NNN-dpa) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for tighter regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) amid growing concerns over the security risks posed by the technology, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Macron brought together around 50 participants, including world leaders, researchers and heads of AI laboratories, for talks via video link on Monday, he said on the social media platform X.

The talks resulted in the signing of a declaration setting out commitments on AI safety, known as the "Paris Call for AI Safety," the Elysee Palace said.

Macron said participants had pledged to improve independent and public assessments of the risks posed by the most advanced AI models, share warnings about serious incidents more effectively and hold developers accountable.

According to the Elysee Palace, leaders from eight countries took part in the meeting: Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), Bahrain and Sierra Leone.

United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also joined the talks, along with representatives of the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Technology executives included OpenAI's Sam Altman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei and Microsoft's Brad Smith.

No official EU representatives appeared on the participant list, despite the bloc's role in setting common regulatory rules.

The talks produced agreement on the need for independent assessments and common standards, the Elysee Palace said.

Under the declaration, signatories aim to establish a framework for assessing and managing AI risks, publish non-sensitive findings in a standardised format and improve information-sharing and early warning systems.

Bahrain, Canada, Finland, France, Norway and the Netherlands signed the declaration, alongside companies and civil society organisations. It remains open to others.

AI was advancing rapidly and posed“real risks to our collective security,” Macron wrote, calling for joint action.

--NNN-dpa