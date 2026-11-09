Christopher Anderson

Chris is an accredited exercise physiologist and exercise scientist with a PhD and Masters investigating effects on the body when exercising in hot environments. He has engaged in research for the Australian Government and Australian Army for optimal training and clothing programs for physical activity and sports participation in extreme environments, and has presented globally at conferences for environmental ergonomics and exercise.

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