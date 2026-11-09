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Damiano Spina


Date: 2026-11-09 10:04:14

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, School of Computing Technologies, RMIT University
Profile Articles

I'm a Senior Lecturer at RMIT University (School of Computing Technologies), an Associate Investigator at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, RMIT Research Leader at the Australian Internet Observatory, and a Member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). I was the recipient of an ARC Discovering Early-Career Research Award (DECRA).

My main research interests are Information Retrieval (IR), Text Analytics, and Data Science. I currently work on evaluation of information access systems and interactive information retrieval.

In my free time, I teach Capoeira at the Associação de Capoeira Descendente do Pantera (ACDP) – where I am also known as Mestre Camaleão – and play samba with Wombatuque.

Experience
  • 2019–present Senior lecturer, RMIT University

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