German Government Explains Conditions Under Which Merz Willing To Speak With Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Steffen Meyer, First Deputy Spokesperson for the German Federal Government, made this statement at a government press conference in Berlin on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We have always said that, of course, we are fundamentally open to this, but it must make sense. A conversation for the sake of having a conversation serves no purpose,” Meyer said, commenting on the Chancellor's recent statement about the possibility of negotiations with Putin.

According to him, such contact is possible only under appropriate conditions, with clearly defined objectives and both sides willing to engage in substantive discussions.

Ukrainian delegation heads to Abu Dhabi for trilateral meeting

“If that moment comes, then-as the Chancellor said-he will seize the opportunity. But, once again, this is consistent with what we have always said: ultimately, it must make sense. We are not prepared to engage in sham negotiations,” the German government spokesperson emphasized.

At the same time, Meyer noted that Berlin has so far seen no signs of a change in Moscow's position regarding a genuine peaceful settlement.

“We have always said that we see no serious willingness on Russia's part to genuinely discuss a just and lasting peace,” he stated.

As previously reported, Germany will be represented at the negotiations in Abu Dhabi by Günter Sautter, the Federal Chancellor's Foreign and Security Policy Adviser.

Photo: Video screenshot