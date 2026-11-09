Bushwick Medical Offers Same-Day Auto Injury And Workers' Compensation Care To Bedford-Stuyvesant Residents

MENAFN - GetNews)"3 Brooklyn Physical Therapy no fault insurance accepting physical therapists."Brooklyn clinic led by Dr. Sudha Patel, M.D. provides no-fault evaluations, physical therapy, and on-site diagnostics a short trip from Bed-Stuy, with no referral required

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - November 9, 2026 - Bushwick Medical, part of the Brooklyn Physical Therapy network, is making it easier for Bedford-Stuyvesant residents hurt in car accidents or on the job to get prompt, coordinated medical care. The clinic is at 176 Wilson Ave in Brooklyn and is led by Dr. Sudha Patel, M.D. It offers same-day appointments with no referral needed, and it serves patients from Stuyvesant Heights, Ocean Hill, Tompkins, and the rest of Bed-Stuy.

After a car crash, many people put off seeing a doctor because they're unsure how insurance works or worry about the cost. Under New York's no-fault system, a person's own auto policy generally pays first, no matter who caused the accident. That coverage applies to drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Bushwick Medical bills insurers directly. Its staff work with carriers and, when needed, with patients' legal representatives, so patients can focus on recovering.

“Our patients don't need to sort out paperwork alone or wait weeks for an appointment while they're in pain,” said Kenneth Toby, spokesman at Bushwick Medical.“We see Bed-Stuy residents the same day, document their injuries carefully, and build a treatment plan that helps them get back to work and family.”

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Comprehensive Care Under One Network

Bushwick Medical treats the injuries most common after motor vehicle and workplace accidents. These include whiplash and neck sprains, back strains, herniated and bulging discs, shoulder and rotator cuff injuries, knee and hip injuries, pinched nerves, muscle spasms, and accident-related headaches. Services include:



No-fault and car accident doctor evaluations

Physical therapy, including manual therapy, exercise, and functional rehabilitation

Chiropractic care and acupuncture

Pain management, including injections and medication management

Electrical muscle stimulation and resistance training

On-site MRI and X-ray

Nerve conduction and EMG testing, plus range-of-motion assessments Orthopedic surgery consultations through the network

A first visit starts with a full history and physical exam. Diagnostic testing follows as needed, and then the patient gets a personalized treatment plan. Progress is tracked throughout, and patients are referred to pain management or orthopedic specialists when their condition calls for it.

Support for Injured Workers

Bushwick Medical also accepts workers' compensation. It treats construction injuries, repetitive stress conditions, lifting injuries, and falls. The clinic prepares medical reports for claims, communicates with employers and insurance carriers, and performs return-to-work evaluations. Injured workers are encouraged to report a workplace injury to their employer in writing promptly, within 30 days.

Easy to Reach from Bedford-Stuyvesant

Bed-Stuy residents can get to the clinic on the B38 (DeKalb Ave), B52 (Gates Ave), or B26 (Halsey St) buses. They can also take the J and Z trains along Broadway or the L train to the Jefferson St or DeKalb Ave stations. Drivers can come by DeKalb Ave, Myrtle Ave, or Broadway, and street parking is available nearby. The clinic's multilingual, culturally aware staff and same-day scheduling are designed for working families.

What Accident Patients Should Know

Bushwick Medical advises accident patients to see a doctor soon after a crash and to file the NF-2 no-fault application, which is generally due within 30 days of the accident. They should also keep their appointments and save all records. For a first visit, patients should bring a photo ID, their auto insurance card or policy information, a claim number if they have one, and the police report number. Anyone with severe symptoms, such as loss of consciousness, chest pain, trouble breathing, or major bleeding, should go to the nearest emergency room.

About Bushwick Medical and the Brooklyn Physical Therapy Network

Bushwick Medical is one of three coordinated Brooklyn Physical Therapy locations that specialize in no-fault, workers' compensation, and personal injury care across Brooklyn:

Bushwick Medical – 176 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 – (347) 960-6553

BCJ Medical – 15 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225 – (718) 641-1177

Linden West Medical – 84 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11226 – (347) 252-6215

Bushwick Medical is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. To schedule a same-day evaluation, call (347) 960-6553 or visit.