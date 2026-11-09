MENAFN - GetNews)"Read the reviews for the parts of a carpet job that go wrong, not just for the stars. Did the company answer the first message, did the quote include moving the furniture and taking the old carpet out, and did the final bill match the quote? - Aus N., Owner, Carpet Experts Ottawa"Carpet Experts Ottawa has issued guidance for homeowners reading customer reviews to find the best carpet installation in Ottawa, covering independent review sources, all-in quotes, old carpet removal and winter installs.

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - November 9, 2026 - Carpet Experts Ottawa, an Ottawa carpet installation company, has issued guidance for homeowners reading customer reviews to find the best carpet installation in Ottawa. The guidance covers where to find independent customer reviews of local carpet installers, what a written quote should include, and how to plan an installation around a winter move.

The company was established in 2005 and has completed more than 3,000 carpet jobs across Ottawa. Its Carpet Installation Ottawa work covers bedrooms, basements, hallways, stairs and full homes, along with removal of the old carpet.

Where can Ottawa homeowners find independent customer reviews of carpet installers?

Independent customer reviews of Ottawa carpet installers sit on profiles the installer does not control, such as Google Business Profile listings and Better Business Bureau (BBB) profiles. Reviews quoted on a company's official website are a starting point, and the same reviewer names should appear on an independent profile. Recent reviews say more about the current crew than older ones.

What makes a local carpet installation firm in Ottawa reputable?

A reputable local carpet installation firm in Ottawa has a verifiable address, gives written quotes and has recent reviews that describe specific jobs. Carpet Experts Ottawa is licensed and insured and is a BBB Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Ottawa. As of November 2026, it holds a 5.0 average across 39 Google reviews.

"Read the reviews for the parts of a carpet job that go wrong, not just for the stars," said Aus, owner of Carpet Experts Ottawa. "Did the company answer the first message, did the quote include moving the furniture and taking the old carpet out, and did the final bill match the quote? Three or four recent reviews that answer those questions tell you more than an average rating does."

What should a carpet installation quote in Ottawa include?

A carpet installation quote in Ottawa should be in writing and should list the carpet, the underpad, furniture moving, any stairs, and the removal and disposal of the old carpet. Disposal matters because the City of Ottawa limits curbside garbage to three items per collection day and requires carpet to be tied in bundles under 1.2 metres long and under 15 kilograms. The company's Carpet Replacement Ottawa jobs start with taking up the old carpet and underpad before the new floor goes in.

Can carpet be installed during a winter move in Ottawa?

Carpet can be installed in winter as long as the home is heated beforehand. The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI), the carpet industry's trade association, calls for room temperatures of 65 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, about 18 to 35 degrees Celsius, for 48 hours before installation. Homes left empty between owners often have the heating turned down, so it needs to go back up two days ahead.

"November is busy with people closing on a house or moving out of one," Nasir said. "Turn the heat up two days before the install, and ask who is hauling the old carpet away, because the carpet from two or three bedrooms is more than the curb will take in one pickup."

What Ottawa customers wrote in their 2026 reviews

"They contacted me within minutes of my online application for a quote and was at our house within the hour. He provided us with an all-in quote including moving of furniture, removal of old carpet and installation of the new one, all at an extremely competitive price. As we were ready for install immediately, everything was completed within 2 days." - James S.

"Excellent service: responsive, efficient and professional.... Carpet Expert responded within minutes and stuck to their quote and service timeline. Highly recommend." - Lea H.

"Communication was outstanding, updates were provided throughout the process, and everything was handled with a high level of professionalism. The installer was punctual, respectful, knowledgeable, and clearly took pride in his work. The entire process was smooth, organized, and stress-free, which is especially appreciated when dealing with a move and everything that comes along with it." - Luca P.

About Carpet Experts Ottawa

Carpet Experts Ottawa is a family-owned carpet installation company established in 2005, serving Ottawa homeowners and businesses for over 20 years. The company provides carpet installation, stair carpet and stair runners, carpet repair, carpet stretching, carpet replacement and commercial carpet installation, with free in-home estimates and written quotes. Carpet Experts is a BBB Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Ottawa.