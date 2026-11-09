Good News For 2026: Kinghelm Successfully Launches Fully Upgraded Website Matrix!

MENAFN - GetNews)"Kinghelm offers GPS, Beidou, Bluetooth, WiFi antennas, RF cables, and connectors. From ceramic antennas to USB, HDMI, RJ45, and SIM sockets, plus custom harnesses. RoHS-compliant, reliable, and built for automotive, industrial, and consumer applications."Kinghelm has officially completed a comprehensive strategic upgrade of its global official website matrix ( / ). Featuring multilingual functionality, standardized content architecture, and an AI-powered chatbot service system developed by Tsinghua alumni, the upgrade reinforces Kinghelm's vision of "Kinghelm Connects the World," powering continuous counter-trend growth and seamless global service for over 20,000 clients.

Shenzhen, China - November 9, 2026 -

Kinghelm Connects the World

Recently, after more than a year of dedicated work day and night, Kinghelm's Chinese website () and international site () completed their full upgrades.

General Manager Song Shiqiang stated: "The revamped Kinghelm websites deliver a fresh new look and a far better browsing experience. Daily, they attract electronics engineers, buyers, and industry peers, driving higher conversion, retention, and interaction, while our traffic base keeps expanding."

He further noted: "Kinghelm and Slkor operate a digital matrix of four websites (two in Chinese and two in English:,,, and ), pulling in over 200,000 daily page views worldwide. This effectively realizes 'Kinghelm Connects the World' in the digital space and propels our international growth. That is the true magic and power of online communication."

The full upgrade of the Kinghelm website matrix will better serve more than 20,000 global customers

The comprehensive upgrade of Kinghelm's website matrix ( and ) represents a major strategic initiative-focusing on content modularization and standardization, layout and visual enhancements, and the construction of an AI-powered chatbot service system.

Guided by our mission, "Kinghelm Connects the World," this strategic focus on user experience and service is tailored to meet diverse, personalized, and professional customer needs. It has enabled Kinghelm to better serve over 20,000 global clients and achieve buck-the-trend growth for four consecutive years (2022–2025), pushing annual revenue past RMB 100 million.

Mr. Song Shiqiang noted: "In the early stages, the work was grueling and yielded little immediate return. Yet, we persistently invested over RMB 30,000 every single day. We knew that once we opened up the path and cracked the online traffic code, we could present ourselves to global customers anytime and anywhere-without leaving our home base-while driving rapid company growth."

1 Website Matrix

Kinghelm's Chinese website () has a completely new look.

Kinghelm's Chinese website (): General Manager Song Shiqiang noted that running a professional website requires expertise across a wide range of areas, including overall layout, marketing planning, user research, domain names, servers, user experience, data analysis, SEO, and paid search advertising on Baidu and Google. To improve content quality, technical accuracy, and the professional standard of industry and product information, refine page and UI design, and increase backlinks, Song Shiqiang invested substantial effort and resources. As a result, the website achieved higher search rankings and increased traffic.

Traffic to Kinghelm's international website () has increased significantly.

Kinghelm's international website (): The site allows users to switch freely among 104 languages and reaches a global audience. Users can choose their preferred language, so customers worldwide can access and understand the site's content and product information without barriers, truly realizing "Kinghelm Connects the World." In 2024, Kinghelm's overseas customer repurchase rate reached 92.3%. Google had indexed approximately 55,000 pages, the site's Ahrefs Domain Rating (DR) peaked at 71, and the site ranked for approximately 1,800 organic search keywords. Average monthly clicks exceeded 1,000, while average monthly search impressions reached 60,000. Kinghelm had accumulated approximately 1.3 million backlinks, and its rankings for major keywords and part-number terms continued to rise on Google. Since 2026, under Song Shiqiang's direct leadership, traffic to the international website has grown sharply. Individual articles now regularly exceed 1,000 views, and with paid advertising support, some have approached 10,000 views.

Technology Frontline UK published a feature article on Kinghelm in English, attracting nearly 10,000 reads.

2 Upgrade for More Traffic and Higher Efficiency

Kinghelm website content is organized into standardized sections

The Chinese and international Kinghelm websites share a consistent content approach, and both now organize their content into clearly defined, standardized sections. Commenting on the comprehensive upgrade of the website matrix, Song Shiqiang said, "The overall layout of both Kinghelm websites is clearer and simpler, and the sites have a completely new look. Sections such as Product Center, News, Technical Applications, Expert Columns, and About Us are more intuitive and easier to navigate, while each content category is clearly defined and every page has a clean, simple visual style. This makes the company's strengths easier for visitors to recognize, and it reflects the shared effort of our entire team."

Song Shiqiang further explained that the Expert Columns section, supported by industry leaders including Song Shiqiang, Lin Xueping, Qi Dafeng, Liu Dacheng, Zhu Junshan, Zhao Min, and Dai Hui, has become significantly more engaging and shareable. It has become an important channel for attracting website traffic and generating customer inquiries. The Huaqiangbei Encyclopedia was launched in 2026 and has received extensive discussion and positive feedback. Its articles exposing scams such as the "white pigeon scam," the "cash-on-delivery scam," and the "pig-butchering scam" in Huaqiangbei have attracted considerable attention. These articles have generated positive social impact, continued to drive traffic and inquiries to the website, and contributed to a healthier business environment in Huaqiangbei. Industry News, Humanities and Culture, and the Independent Media Network are new sections that track emerging trends and better match reader interests, attracting more potential customers to browse and inquire.

On November 2, 2026, Kinghelm's Chinese website recorded 147,945 page views over the previous 30 days.

On November 2, 2026, the site recorded 61,963 page views over the previous seven days.

It is worth noting that during the simultaneous upgrade of the two Kinghelm websites, page structures, navigation paths, and indexing statuses were adjusted, making traffic fluctuations natural and unavoidable. Fortunately, persistence paid off. Traffic to both websites has rebounded strongly and is now showing a leapfrog growth trend.

Taking the Chinese website as an example, as of November 2, 2026, it recorded 147,945 page views, 58,458 visitors, 57,552 unique IPs, 3,762,285 requests, 115.32 GB in traffic, and 1,473,676 spider crawls over the previous 30 days. Over the past seven days alone, it registered 61,963 page views (41.9%), 24,234 visitors (41.5%), 23,920 IPs (41.6%), 1,596,401 requests (42.4%), 50.86 GB of data transfer (44.1%), and 591,269 spider crawls (40.1%).

These figures strongly demonstrate that the comprehensive upgrades in page aesthetics, loading speed, system stability, and user convenience have achieved significant success in driving traffic and boosting efficiency.

As Song Shiqiang put it: "In the internet era, traffic is our winning secret: precision traffic acquisition brings more prospective customers and expands our market footprint, while efficiency gains allow us to deliver superior service, enhance user experience, and boost conversion rates and word-of-mouth. This creates a virtuous cycle of positive growth, empowering both Kinghelm and Slkor ( ) to achieve strong product sales and brand appreciation!"

3 Upgrade with Around-the-Clock Support

Kinghelm's large language model-powered chatbot, known as the Kinghelm Robot, was developed by a team led by Dr. Ni and Dr. Wang, both graduates of Tsinghua University. It offers several advantages:

. Strong language understanding: The Kinghelm Robot can understand and generate natural language, handle complex conversations and language tasks, recognize meaning, context, and emotional cues, and respond appropriately.

. Broad knowledge base: The robot was trained on large-scale datasets and has extensive knowledge across natural sciences, humanities and social sciences, everyday knowledge, and other fields. It can answer a wide range of questions accurately and engagingly.

. Flexibility and versatility: The robot can handle many types of tasks and problems.

. Continuous learning and improvement: The robot can improve through continuous training and updates, learn from user interactions, and adjust based on feedback to increase conversational quality and accuracy.

. Customization and integration: The robot can be customized and integrated for specific needs and scenarios and connected with other systems and platforms to deliver personalized services and solutions. It can switch freely and fluently between Chinese and English, and it has also begun to support basic associative responses and emotion-aware interactions. It also reflects the cheerful and playful spirit of the Kinghelm team.

Looking ahead, Mr. Song Shiqiang stated that Kinghelm will target even higher goals and stronger achievements, continuing to champion the brand's global trajectory.

Under his leadership, we look forward to translating our corporate values-Integrity, Excellence, Resilience, and Precision-into concrete action. By leveraging Kinghelm's international publicity strategy and web matrix advantages to their fullest, we will continuously fuel and elevate the company's dynamic growth!

Kinghelm's factory-direct, custom-engineered solutions have earned a strong reputation in the industry.

Kinghelm () operates its main production facility in Luzhai, Guangxi. The plant features multiple automated production lines fully equipped with automatic wire-cutting, terminal crimping, and assembly systems. Led by headquarters-trained management and technical specialists, our well-trained operational workforce enables the company to reliably complete high-volume deliveries on schedule and to exact quality standards.

Through digitalized and streamlined management, Kinghelm ensures synchronized information and product flow between R&D, supply chain, the Luzhai factory, the Longhua transfer warehouse, the sales department, and clients.