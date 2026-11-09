Obd2sale Introduction What Is Launch Dbscar5 Diagzone Adapter?

MENAFN - GetNews) "Buy the best scan tool GM TECH 2 Scanner products and get the best deals at the lowest prices on obd2sales,Vetronix GM Tech2 Diagnostic Scanner Support GM/SAAB/OPEL/SUZUKI/ISUZU/Holden From 1992 to 2014 Years can use for OBD scan and Modules Reprogramming."

What is Launch DBSCAR5 DIAGZONE Adapter?

LAUNCH DBSCAR5 Bluetooth is an OBD2 Diagnostic Adapter which used to connect witherveryone Android Tablet or Phone via Bluetooth communicate LAUNCH DBSCAR (also name Launch DS201) is manufactured by Launch Tech Co., Ltd,that is a important part of Launch X431 diagnostic machines like Launch x431 V,X431 V+.People will use the Bluetooth OBD2 adapter together with Launch X431 diagnosis APP to scan cars full systems offer Powerfully functions which includes Reading DTCs, Clearing DTCs, Reading Data Stream, Actuation Test, and Special ECU Coding/Programming Functions.

Even newest DBSCAR VII have been released,but the DBSCAR V Bluetooth adapter still necessary on the OBD2 market.

Why need get this LAUNCH DBSCAR5 Bluetooth Adapter?

1. The DBSCAR5 able work with Diagzone,X-DIAG,XPRO5 and Prodiag APP.

2. Someone lost or damaged the X431 V Scanner adapter. People will submit bellows details for apply new ones (take about 3-5days prepare),after new replace People's older Adapter will and need re-match the new serial number VCI into diagnostic APP. Please send us email... if need apply new ones

l Serial number (SN) of People's Device;

l Account name/password on;

l A picture with clear SN. (backside of the main unit and Private paper for claim this is own device)

l Older Serial number matching recording

(GM TECH2 )

Whats the Diagzone?

DiagZone is a specialized automotive diagnostic software designed for use with various car diagnostic tools. It is widely used by car technicians, mechanics, and car enthusiasts to perform advanced diagnostics on a wide range of vehicle models.

Another word,Diagzone is cracked Launch X431 Pro3 software with all brands activated no need pay high cost for renew,just little dollars for explore People phone to Professional diagnostic Scanner.

l Diagzone cars +Electric=65USD

l Diagzone Trucks=65USD

l Diagzone IMMO =15usd

LAUNCH DBSCAR5+DIAGZONE Functions:

[Powerful ECU Coding, Abundant Code Data]

1) ECU Coding is used to replace/match/re-code new modules;

2) Coding Backup/Reserve salvages failed coding operation;

3) Online Coding & Professionalization & OE-setting Customization;

4) VAG Guided Functions ease complex repair;

5) PMI for Mazda/Ford. Note: Not available for all models.

[One-Stop Intelligent Diagnosis] Newly developed topology map can directly access all systems, check module communication status, and mark DTCs to locate problems at an average of

[Global No.1 Vehicle Coverage] Serve 160+ brands and 1996-2024 models, cover 99% of vehicles. It supports CAN FD & DoIP that allows 14x faster data transfer on future newer models. Provide FCA & Renault SGW access to unlock gateway and successfully perform DTC diagnostics, active test, E.CU coding, initialization, etc.

[50+ Services & 25+ Languages] Designed for mechanics, workshops, and garages, LAUNCH automotive tool combines 50+ services to actively reduce unnecessary cost and meet 95+% repair needs including Crank Position Sensor Adaptive Learning, Adaptive Front Lighting, Air Level Calibration, EPB Reset, AFS Reset, Gearbox Reset, Oil Reset, Brake Reset, ABS Bleeding, TPMS Reset, Throttle Matching, etc. Regular software upgrades for more new features. 25+ languages offer better repair understanding.

Topology Mapping with Clearer DTC Display: This is the first application of topology mapping in automotive diagnostics. On the visual side, LAUNCH X431 DBSCAR5 Bluetooth diagnostic scan tool displays all the vehicle system health states in different colors and the communication between modules. As to the utility, it can quickly tell the mechanics how many fault codes each system has to solve.

( Launch DBScar5 )

Repair Information Center Guides Easy Maintenance: Same as Snap-on tools, LAUNCH team invests great development in integrating repair information to help global users obtain valuable diagnostic information and reduce the repair difficulty, including Operation Tips, DTC Help, Technology Handbook, Product Manual, FAQ,etc

12-in-1 Live Data Graph: LAUNCH X431 PRO3 scanner can display

12-in-1 live data in a graph to help mechanics intuitively monitor vehicle status and accurately analyze/diagnose vehicle problems. All the diagnostic data can be well stored/ recorded/ played back/ viewed.

IMMO & Key Programming

it can perform the anti-theft key matching for the following cases: reset IMMO E.CU, add new keys, deleting key data, match remote control, etc. When working with X-PROG3 (sold separately), this programming tool can act read-write for vehicle key, EEPROM, MCU, and EEPROM/FLASH data of vehicle engine/gearbox E.CU.

Programmable Module Installation

LAUNCH X431 PRO3 for mechanics feature PMI (programmable module installation) functions that can be used to replace or initialize a new/used module when Peopleneed to copy the data from the original module and install it to the new unit to finish the module replacement. Compatible with Ford/Lincoln/Mazda.

VAG Guided Functions

Differentiating from traditional diagnostics, LAUNCH diagnostic tool equipped with guided functions, provides OE-level operating instruction for diagnostic reference and simplifies the complicated diagnostics. Targeted on different car models and configurations, there is related operation guidance that provides corresponding tips, auto log-in, matching, setting and coding.

(CNH DPA5 )

Bi-directional Control

The LAUNCH bidirectional tool can send the commands to all ECU and conduct mutual control with the vehicle sub-systems & components to quickly pinpoint the problems, saving People from messy vehicle diagnostics and shortening diagnostic time. The active test usually functions on all systems such as headlamps, windscreen wipers, windows & doors, sunroofs, mirrors, etc.