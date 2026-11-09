Robert A. J. Strife Unleashes Dark Medieval Fantasy Castle Of Calamity, Book 1: On Death's Door

MENAFN - GetNews)"Castle of Calamity: On Death's Door by Robert Strife"Ancient beasts stir, the land withers, and one reluctant monster hunter is forced to answer a call he never wanted.

NY, USA - November 9, 2026 - Author Robert A. J. Strife announces the release of Castle of Calamity, Book 1: On Death's Door, the opening volume of a sweeping medieval fantasy series. Rich in swordplay, sorcery, and political intrigue, the novel delivers old-school escapism for readers who miss big, immersive adventures.

In the Gusarin Kingdom, something has gone terribly wrong. A mysterious phenomenon has awakened ancient beasts and fiends, and their very presence is draining the life from the land. Fields fail, wildlife vanishes, and the common folk look to their lords for protection, though the nobles have schemes of their own.

At the center of the story stands Mercrucious, an introverted monster hunter who would rather lose himself among the books of a quiet library than sit on a throne. Now burdened with the Lord's Mantle of House Dynasty, he finds himself trapped doing the bidding of others, caught between court intrigue and the creatures he was born to fight.

Told through multiple viewpoints, the novel follows a richly drawn ensemble. Lady Khamali, proud daughter of a desert noble tribe, wields influence from behind the scenes. Daniel Baldwin, a veteran monster slayer carrying a glowing blade, hunts a shape-shifting horror through a howling blizzard. Yerma, a sharp-tongued svartalv mage and self-proclaimed best swordsman in the realm, brings danger and mischief in equal measure. Their paths converge in a bloody incursion upon Cloveshire, where a rift opened decades ago and the haunted castle of the long-dead Old King, Gusarin, still holds deadly secrets.

With moody atmosphere, vivid monsters, and a world layered with kingdoms, myths, and old grudges, On Death's Door builds toward a finale that raises the stakes for the books to come. A sneak peek at the second installment is included.

Readers can expect:



A grim, monster-filled world where the threat is rising and the cost of heroism is high

A large cast of flawed, memorable characters with competing loyalties Rich worldbuilding spanning kingdoms, seas, and forgotten ancient history



Please note: the book contains adult language, situations, and themes and is recommended for mature readers.

About the Author

Robert A. J. Strife is an average man with a simple mission: to bring back the entertaining stories people once loved for escapism. Determined to follow a long-held dream, he took a year away from his day job to write On Death's Door, treating it as a true passion project. He is currently at work on further books in the Castle of Calamity series. Readers can find him on Twitter at @Silverauram.

Available on

Amazon: