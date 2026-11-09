SAMACH Highlights CNC 6 Sides Drilling Machine With 4 ATC To Support High-Efficiency Automated Furniture Panel Manufacturing Worldwide

QINGDAO, China - November 9, 2026 - SAMACH, a professional woodworking machinery supplier, is highlighting its advanced CNC 6 Sides Drilling Machine with 4 ATC, designed to help furniture manufacturers improve panel drilling efficiency, machining accuracy, and production flexibility. The machine is developed for modern panel furniture factories, cabinet manufacturers, custom furniture producers, and woodworking businesses seeking more automated and efficient manufacturing solutions.

As the global furniture industry continues to move toward intelligent manufacturing and customized production, manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve productivity while maintaining consistent processing quality. Traditional drilling methods often require multiple operations, repeated positioning, and additional manual handling. Advanced CNC drilling technology offers manufacturers an opportunity to simplify these processes and optimize overall production workflows.

Advanced Six-Sided Drilling Technology for Furniture Production

The CNC 6 Sides Drilling Machine with 4 ATC is designed to process multiple sides of furniture panels through an integrated CNC machining configuration. By combining upper and lower vertical drilling capabilities with horizontal drilling units, the machine supports complex hole-processing requirements commonly found in cabinet and panel furniture production.

The machine features a 6.0 kW HQD spindle equipped with a four-position automatic tool changer (ATC). This configuration allows the system to accommodate different machining tools and supports more flexible processing operations.

Its drilling configuration includes 12 upper vertical drilling bits, four horizontal drilling positions arranged along the X and Y directions, and 10 lower vertical drilling bits. Additionally, a 3.5 kW bottom spindle provides further machining capability.

This multi-directional drilling arrangement helps manufacturers process different hole patterns and connection structures required for modern furniture components, including cabinet sides, shelves, partitions, and other engineered wood panels.

High Production Efficiency and Flexible Panel Processing

Production efficiency is an important consideration when selecting industrial woodworking machinery. SAMACH's CNC six-sided drilling solution is designed to support continuous panel processing, with a stated production efficiency of approximately 80–100 pieces per hour, depending on panel specifications, drilling patterns, and operating conditions.

The machine supports panels with the following specifications:



Panel Length: 200–2500 mm

Panel Width: 50–1200 mm

Panel Thickness: 9–40 mm

X/Y/Z Maximum Speed: 120/80/30 m/min

Main Spindle Power: 6 kW

Main Spindle Speed: 18,000 rpm Total Installed Power: 23 kW



These specifications make the machine suitable for various panel furniture manufacturing applications, particularly production environments that require different panel sizes and multiple drilling positions.

With its integrated machining configuration, manufacturers can reduce unnecessary panel handling and improve workflow coordination between different processing operations.

Automatic Tool Changing for Greater Manufacturing Flexibility

One of the key features of the CNC 6 Sides Drilling Machine with 4 ATC is its automatic tool-changing configuration.

In modern furniture production, different panel designs require different drilling and machining tools. Frequent manual tool replacement can interrupt production and increase operator workload.

The four-position ATC configuration helps simplify tool management by supporting automatic tool selection during compatible machining operations. Combined with the high-speed spindle, this feature provides greater flexibility when processing furniture panels with different machining requirements.

The system also incorporates a touch-off device to establish the spindle origin point, helping operators configure the machining reference more conveniently.

For furniture factories handling customized cabinet orders, modular furniture components, and different panel specifications, these capabilities can contribute to a more organized and efficient production process.

Compatible with Common Furniture Design File Formats

Digital design compatibility is another important factor in automated furniture manufacturing.

The SAMACH CNC 6 Sides Drilling Machine supports commonly used furniture processing file formats, including DXF, MPR, and XML. This compatibility helps manufacturers connect digital furniture designs with CNC machining workflows.

By using supported design files, production teams can prepare machining instructions according to panel dimensions, drilling positions, and component requirements.

This approach helps improve consistency between design and manufacturing while reducing the need for repetitive manual programming.

The machine is particularly relevant to manufacturers producing customized wardrobes, kitchen cabinets, office furniture, bedroom furniture, and other panel-based products.

Supporting the Development of Smart Furniture Factories

The demand for customized furniture, shorter production cycles, and more efficient manufacturing continues to encourage furniture factories to invest in CNC automation.

SAMACH provides a range of woodworking machinery covering panel cutting, edge banding, drilling, CNC routing, sanding, membrane pressing, and painting applications.

The company's equipment portfolio is intended to help furniture manufacturers identify suitable machinery for individual processing stages as well as broader production-line requirements.

By incorporating a CNC six-sided drilling machine into an appropriately planned production system, manufacturers can explore opportunities to reduce manual handling, improve drilling consistency, and increase overall production flexibility.

SAMACH aims to support customers in selecting machinery according to their actual production requirements, panel materials, workshop layouts, and investment objectives.

About SAMACH

SAMACH, operated by Qingdao Samac International Trading Co., Ltd., specializes in woodworking machinery and panel-processing equipment for furniture manufacturers and woodworking businesses worldwide.

Its product portfolio includes CNC drilling machines, CNC routers, panel saws, edge banding machines, sanding machines, membrane press machines, painting equipment, and other woodworking solutions.

Through its machinery supply capabilities and customer-oriented service, SAMACH aims to provide practical equipment solutions for businesses involved in modern furniture manufacturing, cabinet production, and customized woodworking applications.

For more information about the CNC 6 Sides Drilling Machine with 4 ATC, including technical specifications and machine configuration details, please visit: