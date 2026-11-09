West Indies Captain Roston Chase Hails Team Progress After Series Win

West Indies Show Promise in World Test Championship

Following his side's series win against Bangladesh, West Indies captain Roston Chase expressed that the team is going in the right direction, pointing out that the team finished their Test run this year without losing a series. The West Indies became the first team in the current World Test Championship cycle to complete their full allotment of fixtures when they drew the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka to clinch a 1-0 series triumph, with the Caribbean side finishing their campaign on a high courtesy of two series victories for the calendar year.

It was also the first time since 1994 West Indies have completed a calendar year without losing a Test series, with Chase already optimistic that the side can achieve during the next cycle (2027-2029) should they continue their upward curve. This comes after a humiliating home series clean sweep to Australia by 0-34 and a loss to India away from home 0-2. Windies did lose a three-match series against New Zealand by 2-0 to end the year; they did have some really positive moments with the bat on the India and NZ tour. They followed it with a series win against Sri Lanka at home, a draw against Pakistan at home and a win over Bangladesh away from home.

Strategic Growth and Future Outlook

"We had a tough time in the first year of the cycle. We spoke about coming to dominate the second year in the cycle, playing against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh," Chase said as quoted by ICC. "We thought that these were teams that were closer to our skill level and obviously closer to us in the rankings. So, we wanted to challenge ourselves in terms of winning all three series. We won two out of three, so I thought that it was a good year.

"We did not lose a series (this year). This is something that has not been done for a number of years. So, it just goes to show that when you sit down and plan and you put in the hard work, anything is achievable. I just think that we're going in the right direction as a unit and as a team," he continued.

Key Performers During the Cycle

There have been many shining lights for the West Indies in recent times, with Justin Greaves (881 in 14 Tests with two centuries and three fifties) and Shai Hope (792 in 11 Tests with three centuries and two fifties) each amassing a bulk of runs to currently sit inside the top 10 for run-scorers during the current cycle and pace duo Shamar Joseph (40 wickets in nine Tests) and Jayden Seales (38 wickets in 14 Tests) are similar among the top wicket-takers.

Jomel Warrican's Contribution

First-choice spinner Jomel Warrican also won praise from Chase for his performances across the cycle, with the accurate left-armer having claimed 27 wickets from eight appearances that included a 'Player of the Series' effort during the two Tests with Bangladesh.

"I thought Warrican bowled well in both games," Chase said of Warrican's Player of the Series heroics. "He controlled his economy rate very well and I thought that he built a lot of pressure and put the balls in front of the batters for a long period of time.

"So, I thought that was the hallmark of his bowling throughout the series, along with spinning and straightening as well. So, I thought that he really kept us in this series and really won the series for us." (ANI)

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