Gold, Silver Prices Today (November 10): Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|CIty
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,34,996
|Rs 1,47,375
|Rs 1,93,821
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,34,812
|Rs 1,47,175
|Rs 1,93,746
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,34,629
|Rs 1,46,975
|Rs 1,93,846
|Chennai
|Rs 1,35,074
|Rs 1,47,460
|Rs 1,93,846
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,34,987
|Rs 1,47,365
|Rs 1,93,906
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,35,042
|Rs 1,47,425
|Rs 1,93,781
Gold prices are influenced by several factors, including international spot gold rates, the US dollar's performance, fluctuations in the Indian rupee, import duties and domestic demand. Any significant movement in these factors can affect the prices of gold in the Indian market.
Silver prices, meanwhile, are influenced not only by investment demand but also by industrial consumption. The metal is widely used in electronics, solar panels, electric vehicles and several other manufacturing sectors. This makes silver particularly sensitive to changes in industrial demand and global economic conditions.
What should gold and silver buyers know?
Gold buyers generally compare 22-carat and 24-carat prices before making a purchase. While 24-carat gold represents higher purity, 22-carat gold is commonly preferred for jewellery because of its durability and suitability for ornaments.
Silver buyers should also check the purity and weight of the metal before purchasing coins, bars or jewellery.
It is important to remember that the prices listed above are indicative bullion reference rates. The final amount charged by jewellers can vary depending on local taxes, making charges, wastage and other applicable costs. A 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST) is also applicable to gold and silver purchases.
Buyers are advised to check with local jewellers for the final prices before making their purchases.
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