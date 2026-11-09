Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain May Delay Winter's Arrival, Check Forecast For November 10, 11

West Bengal's weather is likely to remain unsettled on Tuesday, November 10, as the state prepares to celebrate Bhai Phonta. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, Kolkata is expected to witness partly cloudy to overcast skies throughout the day.

The influx of moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal is likely to increase humidity levels, making the weather feel warm and uncomfortable despite the possibility of rainfall.

Kolkata's maximum temperature is expected to hover between 30°C and 31°C, while the minimum temperature may remain around 22°C to 23°C. Light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms are also possible in some areas.

South Bengal Weather: Several Districts Likely to Receive Rain

Rainfall activity is expected to extend across several districts of South Bengal, potentially affecting outdoor celebrations and travel plans during Bhai Phonta.

According to the latest weather forecast, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad may experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Coastal districts are likely to witness increased cloud cover, with occasional gusty winds in some areas. However, there is currently no forecast of heavy or extremely heavy rainfall.

People planning family visits and outdoor activities during the festival may need to keep an umbrella handy as scattered showers could disrupt their plans.

North Bengal Weather and Winter Forecast: When Will Temperatures Drop?

North Bengal is also expected to experience changing weather conditions on November 10 and 11. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri may receive light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur are likely to experience comparatively less rainfall, with cloudy conditions expected to prevail. Rain in the hilly districts could also lead to a slight dip in temperatures.

The renewed spell of rain is likely to delay the arrival of winter in West Bengal. Moisture entering the state from the Bay of Bengal is currently preventing temperatures from falling consistently.