$CZR Listing On WEEX Rescheduled For November 12, With CZR/USDT Spot Trading Opening At 08:00 UTC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first listing for CZR Exchange's platform currency outside its home exchange is supported by a 10,000 USDT WEEX We-Launch campaign running through November 12

George Town, Cayman Islands, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CZR Exchange

The WEEX listing will be the first for $CZR outside CZR Exchange, where the token began trading on October 1, and extends access to WEEX's international user base. CZR Token is an Ethereum ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 CZR, of which 50,000,000 CZR were in circulation at launch. It is issued by CZR Fndn (Foundation) Ltd.

“Our focus is on building long-term utility for CZR through trading benefits, rewards and digital asset services,” - said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.“The upcoming WEEX listing represents another step toward expanding token accessibility while continuing to develop the broader CZR ecosystem.”

Listing Schedule (UTC)

WEEX We-Launch: November 9, 2026, 07:00 – November 12, 2026, 07:00

CZR deposits open: November 11, 2026, 08:00

CZR/USDT spot trading opens: November 12, 2026, 08:00

CZR withdrawals open: November 13, 2026, 08:00

The WEEX We-Launch campaign offers a 10,000 USDT reward pool for eligible participants. The schedule, eligibility, rewards and distribution are governed by WEEX's official announcements and campaign rules, available at weex.com.

On CZR Exchange, holders of at least $1 worth of CZR receive a 70% discount on CZR/USDT spot trading fees, applied after their VIP rate, and CZR/USDT spot trading there is fee-free through November 30 under the November zero-fee campaign. The CZR ecosystem also includes CZR Earn, CZR-denominated reward programs and the self-custody CZR Wallet.

Following the WEEX listing, CZR plans to pursue further exchange listings, expand CZR Earn and a CZR Rewards Center, publish fuller information on token supply, distribution, vesting and ecosystem allocations, and support user education through CZR Academy.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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About CZR Foundation

CZR Fndn Ltd. ("CZR Foundation") is a British Virgin Islands company and the issuer of CZR Token ($CZR). The foundation administers designated ecosystem and community token allocations, supports transparent token-distribution initiatives and advances programmes intended to expand the responsible use of CZR across participating platforms and services. CZR Foundation is legally separate from the operator of CZR Exchange.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has developed into a global crypto exchange with over 10 million users across more than 170 countries. The platform emphasizes security, liquidity, and usability, providing over 1,600 spot trading pairs and offering up to 400x leverage in crypto futures trading. In addition to the traditional spot and derivatives markets, WEEX is expanding rapidly in the AI era delivering real time AI news, empowering users with AI trading tools, and exploring innovative trade to earn models that make intelligent trading more accessible to everyone. Its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund further strengthens asset safety and transparency, while features such as copy trading and advanced trading tools allow users to follow professional traders and experience a more efficient, intelligent trading journey.





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