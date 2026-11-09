Delhi Govt Launches New Law For Time Bound Delivery Of Public Services

Delhi Introduces New Law for Time-Bound Public Service Delivery

The Delhi Government has introduced a new system to ensure that people do not have to keep visiting government offices or wait for months to get routine work done. Under the new law, officials will be held responsible if government services are not delivered within the prescribed time.

The Rekha Gupta-led government has notified the Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services) Act, 2026, which replaces the existing 2011 law. The Act sets fixed deadlines for services covered under it and makes designated officers responsible for processing applications on time.

Key Features and Online Integration

The new system will also allow people to apply for government services online and check the status of their applications through a unique application number. Departments will have to maintain digital records and keep the status updated. If an application is rejected, the concerned officer will have to give the reason in writing.

A key feature of the law is that people will not have to file a separate appeal if their application is delayed beyond the given deadline. In such cases, the original application will automatically be treated as an appeal before the department's Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority. The authority will normally have 30 days to make a decision. If the matter remains unresolved, it will automatically be referred to the Delhi Service Rights Commission.

Penalties and Government Vision

The government has also included provisions to penalise officials for unnecessary delays. A fine of Rs 250 per day may be imposed on an officer responsible for the delay, subject to a maximum of Rs 5,000. A separate penalty of Rs 250 to Rs 5,000 may also be imposed for rejecting applications without valid reasons. Officials will, however, get an opportunity to explain their position before any penalty is decided.

Further, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government wants to make sure citizens receive services on time without having to run from one office to another. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' and 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', she said the new law is intended to make government departments more accountable and ensure that citizens can access services without unnecessary hurdles. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)