Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (November 10): Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (per litre)
|Diesel (per litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Why are fuel prices in focus?
Domestic fuel prices have remained largely stable even as international crude oil markets witnessed significant movements. Consumers in India have so far been shielded from recent oil price shocks linked to tensions in the Middle East.
The Centre's decision to eliminate the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports has also drawn attention to developments in the fuel sector. However, domestic retail prices have remained unchanged.
Meanwhile, international crude oil prices witnessed a sharp decline following fresh comments by US President Donald Trump regarding the possibility of avoiding further attacks on Iran as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continued.
Brent crude futures dropped 5.85% to settle at $92.57 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 4.38% to $86.85 per barrel.
What determines petrol and diesel prices in India?
Retail fuel prices differ from one city to another because of variations in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and other local factors. International crude oil prices and currency movements also influence fuel pricing.
Oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices daily, with the latest rates generally coming into effect at 6 am. Consumers are advised to check the updated rates before visiting fuel stations.
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