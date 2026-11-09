Akhilesh Yadav Promises To Make Ayodhya Global Sanatan Pilgrimage Hub

Akhilesh Yadav's Vision for Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X on Monday, promised to transform Ayodhya into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power, pledging transparent management of the Ram Mandir, world-class infrastructure, revival of the local economy and a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town. In his post on X, the SP chief said the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya had been steadily declining, alleging that the distress caused by the 'theft' surrounding the Ram Mandir had directly affected the local economy.

"We are committed to restoring the honour and dignity of the city of Ayodhya. The number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has been steadily declining-a trend fueled by the distress caused by the 'theft' surrounding the Ram Mandir-which has directly impacted the local economy. We will not only rectify this situation but also revitalise the city. By implementing a transparent system for the management of the temple, we will restore public trust. Through the development of world-class infrastructure, we will transform Ayodhya into a 'global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage'," he said.

Social Welfare and Economic Promises

The SP chief also promised measures to protect poor women and children from alleged harassment and humiliation, referring to an incident involving people gathering oil and being struck with a cane. He said that the SP government would include oil and ghee in the public distribution system (PDS) to ensure that essential nutritional requirements were met.

"We envision an Ayodhya where no arrogant individual can humiliate or oppress a poor woman or child-such as those gathering oil-by striking them with a cane. Upon coming to power, our government will ensure that essential nutritional needs are met by including oil and ghee in the public distribution system (ration)," Yadav said.

He also promised to promote traditional boating in Ayodhya to benefit local boatmen, invoking the bond between Lord Ram and Nishadraj. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine this connection, he said the party's ideology of hegemony could not tolerate the memory of Lord Ram embracing members of the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities.

"We will promote traditional boating in Ayodhya, ensuring that the local boatmen benefit and that the profound bond between Lord Ram and Nishadraj is rekindled. The BJP seeks to sever this connection, as their ideology of hegemony cannot tolerate the memory of Lord Ram embracing members of the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak-Backwards, Dalit, and Minority) communities," he said.

Accountability and Governance

Yadav further promised to free Ayodhya from the influence of what he described as 'outsider' contractors and initiate a comprehensive investigation into land transactions. He alleged that outsiders had plundered the city and said BJP leaders and officials allegedly involved in the 'circle rate' scam would not be spared.

"We will liberate Ayodhya from the grip of 'outsider' contractors and initiate a thorough investigation into land dealings. It is these outsiders who have plundered Ayodhya. No BJP leader or corrupt official involved in the massive 'circle rate' scam will be spared; their ill-gotten gains, amassed through the exploitation of Ayodhya, will be unearthed," he said.

The SP chief called for a framework to prevent insults to religious figures and icons, including Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, as well as revered figures of other faiths. He promised strict legal action and detention against those found responsible for acts hurting religious sentiments. He further said that those providing shelter to individuals using abusive language against religious figures would also face punishment, alleging that such actions amounted to complicity in attempts to disrupt social harmony.

"Furthermore, we will establish a framework to ensure that no malicious individual can insult Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, or the revered figures and icons of any other faith-nor will they be permitted to roam freely after committing such acts. Those who act against religious sentiments will be dealt with through strict legal action and detention. Those who provide shelter to such unrighteous individuals-who use abusive language-also become complicit in the sin; they, too, shall be duly punished for their involvement in the conspiracy to disrupt social harmony," Yadav said.

The promises come amid an intensifying political debate over the irregularities in land dealings at Ram Temple ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The state is set to hold Assembly elections next year, in which the Samajwadi Party eyes a comeback after two consecutive defeats in 2017 and 2022.

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