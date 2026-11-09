'May Your Lives Overflow With Health, Joy And Enthusiasm': PM Modi Extends Gujarati New Year Wishes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Gujarati New Year greetings to people, wishing them happiness, peace, prosperity and good health on the auspicious occasion.

In a message posted on X in Gujarati, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the new year would bring fresh hopes and opportunities into people's lives.

“Happy New Year...!!!

May this auspicious beginning of the new year bring new hopes of happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives. May your lives overflow with excellent health, joy, and enthusiasm-these are my heartfelt wishes!” PM Modi posted on X.

The BJP's Gujarat unit also extended greetings to people on the occasion through its official X handle.

“Heartfelt New Year wishes to all proud Gujaratis...! May the new year, with new energy, new strength, new capabilities and new resolutions, open new doors to happiness, prosperity and success in everyone's lives,” the party said.

Gujarati New Year, popularly known as Bestu Varas or Nutan Varsh, is being celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083 according to the traditional Gujarati calendar.

The occasion holds special cultural and religious significance for the Gujarati community. People celebrate the beginning of the new year by offering prayers, visiting temples, organising family gatherings, preparing festive meals and exchanging greetings with friends and relatives. The day also symbolises fresh beginnings, renewed resolutions and hopes for prosperity in the year ahead.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has also witnessed a series of development and public welfare initiatives. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated an advanced library in Jodhpur Ward and an Urban Primary Health Centre in the Gota-Science City area of Ahmedabad.

The newly inaugurated health centre is expected to provide healthcare services to around 80,000 people across 17 surrounding areas, including nearly 46,700 residents of slum settlements. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at both inauguration ceremonies.

In another major announcement, HM Shah set December 31, 2028, as the deadline for making Gujarat drug-free, stating that the state should achieve the target ahead of the Centre's nationwide deadline of December 31, 2029.

Addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad, HM Shah announced that a dedicated helpline, 1033, would become operational in Gujarat from December 1, enabling citizens to anonymously report the sale and consumption of drugs.